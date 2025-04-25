British Weather: The next week is warm and clear next week | British news





Most of the UK will be trapped in warm and sunny conditions at the beginning of next week, and the inland temperature is up to 10c higher than the average, but it is a mixed picture before that.

In the first half of the spring, it brought warmth and sunlight for many people, but the last 10 days have changed.

In some areas in Ireland, North Ireland, southwest, and southwestern England, some of the northern parts of the United Kingdom were rarely observed.

See the latest weather forecast where you are

Image: Warm and sunny conditions like Harrogate on Thursday are expected at the beginning of next week. PIC: PA

Tyne and Wear in the northeastern United Kingdom recorded only 7% of the average in April, while the southwest Cornwall had already recorded 156%.

Walford Haven Rain Gauge's Milford Haven Rain Gauge has more than twice the amount of rain in April.

In the west, it will rain more for the next few days, but high pressure seems to settle down from Sunday.

The temperature will also increase, which will be above average on Monday and Tuesday.

The highest score of 22C (72F) to 24C (75F) may be expected.

The highest temperature of this year is 24C (75F), which can be seen in Northfolds in northwestern London on Saturday, April 12.

The settled conditions will bring a lot of sunlight, and the UV level is expected to be medium.

X This content is provided by X using cookies and other technologies. To show this content, you need a cookie permission. Use the button below to modify your preference to activate X cookies or allow cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time through personal information protection options. Unfortunately, I couldn't check if I agreed to the X cookies. To see this content, you can use the following button to allow X cookies to this session. If the cookie is activated, the cookie is allowed once.

The pollen level is high in the south and is low or medium in the north.

What will happen from the next Wednesday is unclear.

Thunder breakdowns in the south or wet and windy conditions can be moved northwest.

The other computer model suggests that the fine weather will continue and high pressure will be maintained at potentially higher temperatures.

In April, 25c (77C) reached the last time during the 2020 Covid-19 Lockdown period.

The highest temperature recorded in April was 29.4C (85F) and can be seen in Camden Square in London on April 16, 1949.

All of this means that it will be very warm in London Marathon, which will be held this Sunday.

The temperature is initially about 11-12C (52-54F) and reaches the vertex at a potentially warm 22c (70F).

It is slightly away from the highest temperature recorded in the race standing on the 24.2C (76F), which can be found in the ST JAMES 'S Park in 2018.

But it will be much higher than 12.6C (55F) last year.

For more information about SKY NEWS: TESCO apologizes to the 'humiliating' customer child who grows on Knife Crimesceshoplifting HITS High.

It is dry for runners and spectators with sunny spells and light winds.

On Sunday, Manchester Marathon's competitors will face similar conditions to London runners. It must be dried with a clear order. The first of the temperature is about 9C (48F), but it is warmed up to the best of about 19C (66F).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-large-parts-of-country-set-to-be-warm-and-sunny-early-next-week-13354898 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos