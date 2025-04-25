The managers of the company warn against the impact of prices





The senior executives of well -known American companies warn against the impact that prices have on their businesses and the wider economy.

The giant of Intel technology, the manufacturers of Skechers shoes and the Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble, have either reduced their profit forecasts or withdraw them by citing economic uncertainty.

US President Donald Trump tried to rebalance relations with the main business partners using steep prices to bring them to the negotiating table.

No new trade agreement between the United States and other countries has yet been announced, but there have been signs of progress in talks with South Korea.

“Very fluid trade policies in the United States and beyond, as well as regulatory risks, have increased the risk of economic slowdown with the probability of recession of the recession,” said David Zinsner's financial director, during an appeal with investors.

“We will certainly see costs increase,” he added while the Californian company announced dark forecasts on profits and income.

Intel shares have dropped by more than 5% of prolonged exchanges after these remarks.

Beyond the technological industry, Skechers shoe manufacturers have also disappointed investors. The actions of the company fell after having withdrawn its annual forecasts on the results.

“The current environment is quite simply too dynamic from which the results plan with reasonable success of success,” a Skechers chief call.

Skechers – Like Rivals Nike, Adidas and Puma – uses factories in Asia, especially in China, to make its products.

The comments of the leaders of Procter & Gamble (P&G) also alluded to the way in which prices could mean higher prices for its customers.

Ariel manufacturer, Head & Shoulders and Gillette said he was considering changes in its prices to compensate for the additional cost of materials from China and other places. He also said that he expected sales to increase less than expected this year.

“We will seek all opportunities to mitigate the impact,” said Andre Schulten, P&G financial chief, adding that there will be “a certain level of consumer price”.

The Japanese owner of convenience stores 7-Eleven, Seven & I, said that he also felt the impact of trade tensions.

North America represents more than 70% of its sales.

Its new managing director, Stephen Dacus, told the BBC the uncertainty encountered by the company.

“We do not know what these prices will be. We have seen news recently where they have changed a lot, so it is a little difficult to understand what the ultimate effect,” he said.

“The drop in prices and the drop in quality does not generally work … so what you have to do … is to find ways to maintain quality while lowering the cost”.

They join a growing list of examples of companies around the world that have warned of the impact of Trump's trade policies.

The South Korean cars making the giant Hyundai announced on Friday that it had set up a working group to find ways to face the fallout from prices.

“We expect a difficult commercial perspective to continue due to the intensification of commercial conflicts and other unpredictable macroeconomic factors,” he said.

He added that he plans to move a certain manufacture of South Korea.

The company has already moved a certain production from Mexico to the United States, which represents around a third of its world sales.

Meanwhile, there were signs that the talks between us and the South Korean trade officials in Washington DC, aimed at withdrawing prices, were positive.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the two parties had a “very successful” meeting.

“We may evolve faster than I thought, and we will talk about technical terms next week,” he told journalists after the meeting.

The Minister of Industry of South Korea, Ahn Duk-Geun, who also participated in the talks, echoes the optimism of Bessent and added that they were working towards a “July package”.

A 90 -day break on higher rates affecting dozens of countries is expected to expire on July 8.

Trump said more than 70 countries have contacted negotiations since the announcement of prices.

