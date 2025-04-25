United States to offer Saudi Arabia $ 100 billion in weapons as a planned visit: Report | News News





The agreement could be announced during the planning of US President Donald Trumps in the Middle East next month.

The United States is about to offer Saudi Arabia a weapon package worth more than $ 100 billion, reports the Reuters news agency, citing six familiar sources with the issue.

The agreement would be underway before a trip planned by US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next month, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The best defense entrepreneurs such as Lockheed Martin, RTX Corp, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and General Atomics are involved in the supply of advanced weapons systems, according to Reuters, and several companies of companies should join the delegation of Trumps for the visit.

The sources cited by Reuters say that the entrepreneur could see Riyadh provided with a range of weapons, including C-130 transport aircraft, missiles and radar systems.

It is unlikely, however, that Saudi Arabia will have access to a Lockheed Martins F-35 fighter plane. Only a selected number of countries can buy F-35 in the United States, such as NATO allies, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

US Air Force B-1B BOMBERS, Center, Fly in training with F-35A fighter of the Air Force of South Korea on the South Korean peninsula during a joint air exercise in South Korea in March 2023 [Handout/South Korea Defence Ministry via AP Photo]

Trumps the predecessor, President Joe Biden, tried in vain to sign a new defense pact with Saudi Arabia in order to normalize relations with Israel. Bidens Pact also called Riyadh to restrict Chinese investments and stop the purchases of Beijing weapons, but Reuters said he could not establish whether the agreement proposed by Trump would call for similar restrictions.

Neither the White House nor the Saudi officials immediately responded to the request for comments, but an US defense official told Reuters that security cooperation remains an important component of the American-Saudi relationship. None of the defense entrepreneurs appointed by Reuters responded to the requests.

While the United States has long provided Saudi weapons, sales fell in 2018 following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In 2021, the US Congress prohibited the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia following the murder and involvement of the Riyads in the war in Yemen.

The Biden administration began to soften its position on Saudi Arabia in 2022 after the invasion of Russia of Ukraine had an impact on global oil supplies, and the prohibition of sales of offensive weapons was lifted in 2024 while Saudi Arabia was considered a key partner in the United States in the reconstruction of the post-war period of Gaza.

