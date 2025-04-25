British consumer confidence has fallen to the lowest level of tariffs since 2023 | Consumer expenditure





Consumers' trust in the UK has dropped to the lowest level for more than a year due to concerns that Donald Trump's trade war can increase the cost of living in British families.

The latest appraisalometer of the data company GFK has dropped to the lowest level in April 2023, and weighs on consumers as a combination of domestic tax hikes, rising bills, and worrying about US presidential tariffs.

The consumer confidence index, which the government and the British banks monitored the early warning signals of the economy since the early 1970s, have been reduced to -23.

Neil Bellamy, a consumer insight director of GFK, said that consumers have not only blocked the cost of public rates, council taxes, paints and road taxes, and are seriously warned of updated high inflation on the back of the Trump tariff.

In the second term, the irregular approach of the US less than 100 days interrupted the global economy as his tariffs threatened to destroy international supply chains with major negative shocks.

Economists warned that tariffs on products imported into the United States would lead to a significant slowdown in global growth and increased prices, which would cost US consumers. US consumer confidence level has declined sharply in recent weeks.

Inflation impacts outside the United States are not clear because the exports of US trading partners can be reruned elsewhere. And the products of the goods arriving at that place can drop the price.

However, more and more companies are warning that the price can be raised due to the interruption of the supply chain, and the expectation of consumer inflation is increasing.

According to GFK's latest snapshots, British consumers' expectations for the next 12 months of general economic conditions have been reduced to -37, which is much worse than April 2024.

Personal financial forecasts for the next 12 months have also dropped to -3 to four points, which was five points worse than last year.

If the level of confidence drops, households can predict the weaknesses of consumer expenditures as the household strengthens the belt, especially in relation to the purchase of large tickets.

British inflation fell from 11.1%in late 2022. The UK Bank is currently rising to 3.7%this summer and expecting to slow down slowly with 2%target for the next two years.

Bellami questioned whether England was just before another round that quickly raised the Trump tariff.

If so, the trust of consumers is likely to collapse, and the extensive profits after miserable in September 2022 can be quickly eroded by the record of -49.

