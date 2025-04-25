The DWP benefit system is 'ruining life', the Amnesty report said





Charity also emphasizes “important failures” in the availability of benefits that undermine people's rights to social security. It is argued that this is the result of lack of information and advice on qualifications and not preventing stigma for the benefit system.

Clark said: “Life is ruined by a consciously cruel system -it eroses dignity by design -we are in a serious human rights violation.

“I can't tinker the system. It's too far and it's too late. There must be complete reforms. There must be complete reforms. It broke from the beginning to the end and intentionally made people failed.

“I've tried to emphasize human rights infringement for more than 20 years and witnessed a lot of terrible situations.

Amnesty International has been heard from individuals facing “discrimination” and “inhumanization” through the International Pension Department (DWP).

One claimant explained how he asked him to be evaluated, and her baby died two days ago. “And they say, 'If you need money, it will come in. It's not my fault that your baby is dead,” she claimed.

Naomi Lihou, another claim about a big problem after contributing to the pardon report, said that the system felt “inhuman enemy.”

LiHou said: “It's just like a number, actually, not a problem if you're sick. Mentally, it's a true struggle to deal with the system.

“I believe that it can kill someone in my current way,” she added.

The report emphasized the unbalanced impact on the “failure” in the “hostile” attitude and the social security system.

Among the 407 claimants who evaluated the degree of dignity and respect for the system, Lee, a 55%claim, was evaluated as five or less, and 73%of 112 advisors said that the DWP system did not maintain the dignity of the claimant.

In one case, my mother reported that I could leave four children outside the street because I couldn't enter the building. When the claimant had a basis for her, the staff complained that they were not silent.

Another claim, Peter, said: “I often asked the same question three times to see if I changed my answer. The process feels like you are being trial for murder, and they think they are acting as if they are trying to catch you.”

Amnesty warns of “unfair and wrong decisions” for sanctions and deductions from people's benefits. One advisor said that his client lost benefits and homes because he did not attend the evaluation after he had to go to the evaluation center on the train and go home.

One quarter (23%) of the claimant surveyed by Amnesty was sanctioned. 78%of them worsened mental health, reduced 55%of food and 35%said they went without food.

Almost half (47%) worsened physical health and insisted that 44%of people should borrow money.

“People live in fear,” Clark said. “They live with financial preliminaryism. Whatever it appears in the corner -the fridge is broken and the rice cooker is no longer working -you are enough to pay.

“But it is not a fear of decaying for them. They are afraid to get a phone call with a job coach and take 100%of the benefits. It is designed to make it intentionally cruel and cruel, but it is difficult to explore people from understanding their rights.

Amnesty's report follows a series of warnings of the UNCRPD on the rights of the disabled who discovered the “tomb or systematic violation” of the rights of the UK, including the social security system.

EHRC (Equality and Human Rights Commission) is also investigating when DWP is “violating the law” of the treatment of the disabled claimant. Previously, people with disabilities found that the failure of DWP faced “psychological pain”, poverty and “inevitable death.”

Despite these results, however, the DWP has announced a series of reforms of the benefit system, which includes a billion pounds of cuts for disability benefits.

A government spokesman said: “We have been fundamentally broken welfare systems that do not work for those who need to support, so since we secure the future of the UK through the change plan, our reforms of health and disability benefits will ensure that the welfare system can protect the most needed people.

“We also unlock opportunities for people who are sick and disabled through £ 1 billion employment support package, and we have also increased wages, benefits, and helped low -income families to protect pensioners through promise to triple locks.”

However, cuts by the government's own estimates will plunge 250,000 people into poverty, including 50,000 children.

Clark said: “We must regain dignity and human rights in the center of social security. It is not a tool to force people to work. It exists to prevent poverty.”

Amnesty International, an International Amnesty, is calling for a “groundbreaking independent social security committee with legal authority to check the broken benefits of the UK.” We want legal protection to ensure people's basic human rights in food, housing and dignity.

Clark said, “There is an opportunity to establish a legal committee to listen to the people of the state and to stop the tinkering with this broken system and to check everything.

The charity is also demanding that the government urgently reverses the reduction of disability benefits and qualifications, and that reforms are formed by those who meet international human rights standards and the most influenced people.

And it requires a five -week waiting for benefits, benefits and universal credit.

Clark said: “The British government has already supervised a much more retrospective measures against social security systems that do not adhere to human rights. They must stop what they are doing and to maintain social security -should be maintained in social security, locks, stocks and barrels, and to prevent the level of actual living expenses. It must be provided. ”

Read the entire report and sign it to Amnesty International to listen to your voice.

Is there a story to talk about this? Please contact us and inform you more. There is a big problem that gives homeless and marginalized people a chance to earn income. To support our work, buy a copy of the magazine or get the app from the App Store or Google Play.

