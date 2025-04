Paul Cedon

Political journalist

Getty image

The government no longer excludes youth visa transactions with the EU ahead of the summit next month for the “reset” relationship after BREXIT.

Labor previously said that there is no plan for such a system. This will allow young people to study and work abroad.

However, in order to increase cooperation, the agreement between the two sides was a major demand in Europe. Downing Street said on Thursday that it did not repeat the previous opposition to reporters, which would not provide the “Run commentary” to the conversation.

More than 60 Labor MPs have asked ministers to attack the “new and customized youth visa system for the UK and EU citizens.”

In a letter to the Nick Thomas-Symonds EU relevant minister, they insisted on mutual trade on time-limited visas according to the limit and insisted that “the British young people will expand new cultures, education and economic opportunities.”

Keir Starmer met with Ursula von der liyen, chairman of the European Commission, as London's summit preparations increased on May 19.

Following the meeting, a spokesman for the Dunning Street agreed that both good progresses have been made as they discuss the ongoing negotiations to strengthen the UK -EU partnership.

“They asked the team to continue important work in the next few weeks to provide as ambitious packages as possible in the first British Summit in the UK next month.”

The labor government aims to form a close economic relationship with the EU after BREXIT. The two sides also expressed new interest in defense and security agreements in the Ukrainian war.

Defense transactions will potentially potentially potentially release the UK's complete UK access to the EU support loan system of 150 billion EU support loans, and the British companies have limited up to 35%of the project value raised according to the program.

British Ambassador Miguel Berger said he wanted to proceed as part of a “package approach” of dialogue where other subjects were connected to each other's development of youth visa transactions while speaking at the British Trade and Business Committee meeting on Thursday.

He added that EU citizens faced “many obstacles” in moving to the UK, including “very high critical values” for their experienced work visas after BREXIT.

Existing system

The UK currently offers a visa that allows young people in 12 non -EU countries, including Japan, Korea and Uruguay, to study or work in the UK for up to two years. People from Australia, Canada or New Zealand can be extended.

This visa is equipped with annual quota from 100 visas for Andorra to 42,000 in Australia.

Applicants in these countries require at least 2,530 savings, and they cannot apply for most benefits, and students must pay NHS 776 and 1,035 workers annually.

The European Commission proposed a youth transaction throughout the EU in April last year, and the Rishi Sook government argued that it was dangerous to “discriminate” by EU citizens by approaching the capital of Europe and discussing individual visa transactions.

Originally, people between the ages of 18 and 30 can apply for a visa that lasts up to four years for work, study, train or volunteer without the overall upper limit of the number of visas issued.

Also Europe

'Youth experience'

There is a proposal that the home office, which provides government plans to lower the overall migration, is promoting the final agreement more limited than the European Commission proposed.

The Secretary of State Yvette Cooper argues that the visa is limited to one year, and the application depends on the entire CAP so that EU citizens do not appear in the official immigration level.

When asked about the report, Berger did not mention, “We must leave it to negotiations.”

The EU emphasized that a visa transaction will not duplicate the blocks of the block of the freedom of exercise.

europe

However, negotiated transactions can lead to political lines, along with the Conservative Party and the British reform.

Tori leader Kemi Badenoch added, “Another way for people to use the system in the game is” labor is “I don't know how to negotiate.”

She added: “Where are all these people who want to go to work?”

The reform leader Nigel Farage added that the contract could lead to “many people” that come to the UK, and “will oppose what Brexit vote demands.”

But the contract was strongly supported by the Liberal Democratic Party.

In his opinion on Thursday, Berger insisted that the transaction is “not related to the migration” because the participating in the transaction “returns home” when the visa is over.

