US Federal Agency SMS Les employees of Barnard College to ask if they are Jews | American universities





The employees of Barnard CollegereVedived SMS this week of the Federally Guming Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on their personal phones linking a voluntary investigation asking the beneficiaries if they are Jewish or Israeli and if they have been subjected to harassment or anti -Semitism.

The text, which was examined by the Guardian, declares that the Civil Rights Agency is currently examining employment practices at the Barnard College and invites current and former employees to complete the linked investigation. It is not clear how many employees have received the investigation, but it seems to have been sent to an important part of the faculty and other staff members.

The investigation, which seemed to be part of Trump's administrations, aggressive investigations into American colleges and universities on anti-Semitism allegations resulting from pro-Palestinian demonstrations, has aroused anxiety in certain beneficiaries.

Messages sent to Barnard staff. Photography: obtained by the goalkeeper

Whatever the intention declared, this survey creates a list of Barnard's Jewish teachers, staff and Jewish students, said Elizabeth Bauer, Barnard professor and president of the college biology department, who said she was alarmed by the message.

The government now demands that undocumented immigrants, including children, register with the DHS. I have already seen this film and I am horrified.

The investigation asked if the respondent is currently working in Barnard or had been employed there and prompted the respondents to select everything that applies to choices: I am Jewish, I am Israeli, I shared the Jewish / Israeli ancestry, I practice Judaism and others.

Another question asked: by working at the Barnard College, have you been subjected to one of the following elements because you practice Judaism, have Jewish ancestors, is Israeli and / or associated with a Jewish and / or Israeli persons?

Respondents could choose from the options, in particular, comments, jokes or discussions, harassment, intimidation, pressure to abandon, change or adopt a religious practice or belief and protests, gatherings or anti-Semitic or anti-Israeli demonstrations that made you threaten, harassed or otherwise disruptive for your work environment.

Other questions asked the details of the respondents, the name of the supervisor, the rental date and more.

Elizabeth Hutchinson, associate professor of American art history in Barnard, a college for women affiliated to Columbia University, said that when she had received the message on her personal phone at 5:39 p.m. on Monday, her initial reaction was: it must have been a kind of scam, because how could the EEOC have my contact information.

The message was addressed by her name and, initially, said Hutchinson, she did not open the ties.

I was afraid and I didn't know what it involved, she said.

Celia Naylor, professor in the African Studies Department of Barnard College, also received the message on Monday. She quickly discovered that many people I know the teachers and even certain staff members also received it.

Messages sent to Barnard staff. Photography: obtained by the goalkeeper

Like many teachers and staff have tried to check the legitimacy of messages in group cats on Monday evening, Barnards general councilor, Serena Longley, sent an email to messages.

Longley explained in the email, which was consulted by the Guardian, that the college had received several reports according to which certain employees had received SMS from the EEOC inviting them to respond to a voluntary investigation. She also said that Barnard, Longley had not been notified in advance of this awareness.

Participation is entirely voluntary. If you choose to answer, know that the federal law and Barnard's policy strictly prohibit any form of reprisals, she continued.

Longley sent a follow-up email to Barnard employees on Wednesday, which was also examined by The Guardian, explaining that the EEOC had launched an investigation last summer against Barnard concerning whether the college discriminated against or not Jewish employees on the basis of their national origin, their religion and / or their race in violation of title VII of the law on civil rights of 1964.

Barnard is proud to be an inclusive and respectful workplace for all people, including our Jewish employees, and has robbed the college against this EEOC survey, wrote Longley, adding that the EEOC legally the right to obtain the contact information for Barnard employees so that he can offer employees the possibility of voluntarily participating in their investigation.

Barnard respected this legal request, she said.

The college has heard current and former employees in recent days who have asked to be informed in advance before sharing their contact details, also noted email.

In the future, she said, if and when we are required to provide information on staff as part of an investigation or a dispute, we will provide you with a notice unless we are subject to an order of the court which prohibits us from doing so.

Longley also stressed that participation in the EEOC survey was voluntary.

An EEOC spokesman said: According to federal law, we cannot comment on the surveys, and we cannot confirm or refuse the existence of an investigation. Barnard did not respond to a request for comments.

After hearing others discuss its content, Hutchinson finally opened the investigation on Wednesday and found it completely shocking.

It is very clearly a fishing expedition, she said, before noting that the investigation clearly presumes guilt and is looking for very specific types of evidence for their case.

Hutchinson also said that even if she was grateful for information provided in Barnards emails this week, she said they did not recognize reality that the faculty is experiencing increased surveillance of our campus which is now introduced into our personal devices on our personal time.

For Hutchinson, Monday's message was unprecedented has really increased discomfort on campus, teachers now feeling vulnerable both in their classrooms and now in their private spaces also.

Naylor echoes the fact that teachers, students and staff were concerned about how their personal information was used by Barnard and shared with federal agencies. They are not sure that other personal details have been provided.

Debbie Becher, a professor of sociology of Barnard who is Jewish, spoke to the New York Times this week of SMS and the investigation, saying that she found a little terrifying that the federal government wants to know who the Jews are through an SMS and a Microsoft Office form.

Bauer said that all the teachers and Barnard's staff had not received the message, adding that it was not clear why some did not receive it and that others did.

It was obvious that the investigation was an EEOC fishing expedition to find violations of title VII, said Bauer.

Colin Wayne Leach, professor of studies in psychology and African at the Barnard College, said that as dean focusing on the support of our faculty, he had heard many colleagues this week who are upset by messages.

They were surprised that the EEOC chooses this informal, unexpected and intrusive way to ask employees to respond to an investigation into their experiences as an important as anti -Semitism in their workplace.

The spectator, Columbias University Paper, reported on Wednesday that several members of the Faculty of Columbias also received the EEOC SMS.

Rebecca Kobrin, co -director of the Institute of Israel and Jewish Studies (IIJS), told the spectator that she and other members of the IIJ had received the message.

