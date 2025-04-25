



The Chinese government is planning to exclude the opportunity to exclude certain essential products from its 125% reprisal prices on American products, said the head of an American business group in China.

Officials from the Chinas Ministry of Commerce interrupted companies in China to identify imports from the United States which are crucial to supplying channels and vulnerable to the new commercial barriers of Chinas, Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, during an event in Beijing on Friday.

There are companies that have said that if a long -term tariff war continued, their business model would not work in China and we would see them going out, said Hart. We have shared it with the Chinese government because they are of course trying to promote foreign direct investments.

Vital drugs and other health products were one of the clearest concerns, said Hart.

The markets in Asia and Europe increased on Friday while investors were looking for signs that trade tensions between the two largest economies in the world began to facilitate.

Trade tensions pose a major challenge for the economic growth of Chinas, which has been powered by exports. President Trump increased the prices this month to 145% for more than half of Chinese exports to the United States.

Some factories in southern China have already suspended operations since the start of this month, which has made concerns about whether unemployment could increase in China.

Chinese officials responded not only by imposing extraordinary prices on American imports, but by encouraging consumers to buy products made in China.

But there are goods that China does not do. China depends on foreign companies for advanced computer flea, and many in the country industry have hoped that semiconductors will escape the prices.

It also indicated that China could increase prices on semiconductors manufactured in the United States. A professional association supported by the State in China said this month that significant part of the advanced fleas would be exempt from Chinese prices if they were manufactured outside the United States even if they were sold in China by an American company.

Many advanced chips are designed by American companies like Nvidia, Qualcomm and AMD but manufactured in Taiwan. The guidelines indicate that for the purposes of the prices, China would not consider these tokens as originating in the United States.

The reports circulated in the Chinese media and on Chinese social media this week that Beijing had decided not to put any prices on certain products linked to semiconductors manufactured in the United States. The Chinese government has not announced such a policy.

On Thursday, a logistics and storage company in Shenzhen said on social networks that he had been informed that eight types of flea products from the United States would be exempt from additional rates. On Friday, a representative of the company, when reached by phone, could not confirm the reports.

Friday morning, Caijing, a Chinese sales magazine, published a report on exemptions. The report was deleted in a few hours.

Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said he did not know the situation when he was questioned on Friday during a press briefing if China was planning to make certain prices back on American products.

Currently, we are in a situation of involuntary consequences, said Hart. The United States and China are both doing the same exercise where they are starting to understand that there may have been involuntary consequences for companies and rates of prices, and I think that is why we both see exceptions.

Siyi Zhao and Joy Dong contributed to research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/25/business/china-considering-tariff-exemptions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos