



43 As the government strengthened international cooperation to strengthen international cooperation, 43 exile applicants and foreign criminals returned to the charter flight between Nigeria and Ghana.

This flight emphasizes the government's progress that restores orders for immigration systems through a change plan, and those who respect the rules and break them are quickly returned.

The removed people had no right to be in England, including 15 failed asylum applicants and 11 foreign national criminals. Seven people have come back voluntarily.

After the election, two charter flights took off to the state, giving birth to a total of 87, and showing the strengths of cooperation between the UK, Nigeria and Ghana on this important issue.

According to the government, more than 24,000 people were returned and increased 11% in the same period 12 months ago, while the four largest flights occupied immigrants into countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

After the election, the deportation of foreign national criminals also increased 16% and 3,594 criminals were removed.

Immigration executions are carried out in a dignified and respectful way of return.

The border Secretary and the exile Angela Eagle said:

This flight shows how the international partnership conveys priorities of those who work for rapid profits and security borders.

Through the plan for change, we were further to restore the order to the broken system, accelerating the profits of those who do not have the right to be here and closed the expensive exile hotel.

I would like to thank the Ghana and the Nigerian government for promoting this operation, which reflects the common promise to interfere with organized immigration crimes and protect the border.

Darlington's Baroness Chapman, FCDO, who is responsible for irregular migration, said:

Cooperation with other countries and partners around the world is important for dealing with irregular migration by working internationally. We will meet this global challenge together.

I welcome the strong cooperation with Ghana and Nigeria to return people who are not right in the UK, keep the border, and make a change plan.

The operation follows the summit of immigration crimes organized to collect more than 40 countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, to promote the global fight with smuggling gangs and to convey the government's mission to protect the border.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/immigration-offenders-returned-on-flight-to-nigeria-and-ghana The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

