



New York rules changes (AP) announced by the Trump administration this week could allow car manufacturers to report less accidents involving autonomous cars, Tesla potentially emerging as the main beneficiary.

The Transport Service announced Thursday that it will no longer force car manufacturers to report certain types of non -fatal accidents, but the exception will only apply to partial autonomous vehicles using so -called level 2 systems, the Tesla type is deploying. Tesla CEO Elon Musk complained that the old reporting rules threw his business in a bad light.

If Tesla and other car manufacturers are required to report fewer crashes in a national database, this could make regulators more difficult to catch equipment defects and for the public to access the overall security of a company, according to analysts in the automotive industry. This will also allow Tesla to deceive a cleaner record to sell more cars.

This will considerably reduce the number of accidents reported by Tesla, said car analyst Sam Abuelsamid at Telemetry Insight. Dan Ives de Wedbush Securities, noting that Tesla, her rival Waymo, will not get an exception, this is a victory for Tesla, a defeat for Waymo.

The Tesla action has skyrocketed almost 10% on Friday on rules. Wall Street analysts and Musk reviews said that the role of Musks as advisor to President Donald Trump could put Tesla in a position to benefit from any change in regulations involving autonomous cars.

Other car manufacturers such as Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru and BMW manufacture vehicles with level 2 systems that help keep cars in tracks, change speed or brake automatically, but Tesla represents the vast majority on the road. The vehicles used by Waymo and others with systems that completely take over for the driver, called automated driving systems, will not benefit from the change.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which applies vehicle safety standards, said that new rules do not promote one type of autonomous system compared to another, and that the changes in modifications it has announced will help all autonomous car manufacturers.

No ad company is injured by these changes, said the agency in a declaration to the Associated Press, using the acronym for the automatic driving system. He added that changes also make sense, with ads, no driver is present, which means that stronger safety protocols are necessary.

Waymo refused to comment on this story. The AP contacted Tesla but did not receive an answer.

Under the modification, any level 2 accident which is so bad that it needs an upcoming tow truck will no longer be necessary to be reported if it will not have any deaths or injury or deployment of air bag. But if a tow truck is called to vehicle accidents using announcements, it must be reported.

The vast majority of accidents of partial autonomous vehicles reported under the old NHTSA rules involved Teslas of more than 800 of 1,040 accidents in the last 12 months, according to an exam of the data. We do not know how many of these Tesla accidents have forced vehicles to tow because a column requires that the information in the database is mainly empty.

The relaxed accident rule was one of several changes described by the Department of Transport as a means of rationalizing documents and allowing American companies to better compete with China in the race to make autonomous vehicles. The ministry said that it would also evolve towards national autonomous regulations to replace a patchwork of confusing state rules.

Were in a race with China to innovate, and the issues could not be higher, said on Thursday the Secretary of Transports Sean Duffy. Our new framework will reduce administrative formalities and bring us closer to a single national standard.

Traffic safety surveillance dogs feared that the Trump administration completely eliminates the NHTSA declaration of declaration.

The package of changes occurred a few days after Musk confirmed at a conference call with Tesla investors that the electric vehicle manufacturer will start a Tesla autonomous taxis in Austin, Texas, in June. Waymo, which belongs to Google Parent Alphabet, already has cybercabs available in this city and several others.

Musk argued that the previous declaration requirements were unfair because Tesla vehicles use all its partial autonomous driving systems and therefore record more miles than any other car manufacturer with such technology. He says his cars are much safer than most and save lives.

Tesla sales have plunged in recent months in the midst of a reaction against musks of far-right politicians in Europe and his work in the United States as a group of cost reduction in Trumps government. The company has pinned its future on the complete automation of its cars, but it faces strong competition from competitors, in particular the automaker of China Byd.

