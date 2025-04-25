Brussels Rebuffs UK bids public access to the EU single market.





Get information by free update

Join the EU Trade MyFT DIGEST directly delivered to the received letter box.

Brussels was rejected by Brussels by Brussels, as part of resetting by Brussels, as a British driving force for the public approach to the EU single market.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signed a mutual contract with the EU to authenticate the product standards to cut the product that sends a product to Blocs Single Market.

But according to EU diplomats, France completely rejected demand, and the idea was a general agreement called Vita Starter.

One EU diplomat said on Friday. Switzerland has this, but pays the EU budget and accepts free movement.

This conflict is the beginning of a huge excitement between England and the EU.

The European Commission's Chairman STARMER and Ursula Von der Leyen said this week that the nations should agree with the security and defense agreements at the summit on May 19, that the UK should open a door to access the new EU 150 billion defense fund.

In order to promote this transaction, the United Kingdom agreed to hand over the EU fishing rights of the UK for many years, and block diplomats said that they would have delayed further discussions on the issue until the end of the British election in 2029.

On the other hand, there will be a separate summit communication that sets a general understanding of the potential elements of a wider transaction at the end of the year, including youth mobility, energy security and easy exercises for British throughout Europe.

According to EU diplomats, Starmers Envoy asked for the document that Michael Ellam, former financial secretary of Brussels, should not complete the document by next month so that it does not interfere with the English elections by next month.

According to the senior EU diplomat, the United Kingdom has made three requests for Brussels.

Following the dialogue with the UK last week, the EU member states briefed by the European Commission responded cool to three demands in the UK. This includes a contract for the battle with illegal migration, measures to improve the accessibility of tour artists and industrial product certification.

A senior EU official said that Brussels signed a clear signal that blocks will not provide the so -called mutual recognition of compliance assessment to the UK, which will allow certified products in the UK to be directly deployed in a single market.

Diplomats said Brussels rejected UKS's limitations that could remove trade barriers with the EU, and refused to join a single market or rebuilt in customs union with blocks.

They also paid attention to the so -called profit contracts that British illegal immigrants first entered the EU countries to the EU, and were unlikely to take into account concerns about the relocation of the member states.

In recent weeks, in recent weeks, the UK and France have been reported by the Financial Times, according to the ABSA immigrant return agreement, an immigrant return agreement that can be deported from the UK in return for one person to send another individual in France in a different way.

However, such a deal has skepticism that can be extended to a multilateral contract.

The United Kingdom rejects the vast version of the youth mobility system between the ages of 18 and 30, and is promoting a deal to improve the accessibility of British travel artists and musicians according to the industry's intense lobby.

STARMER included this transaction for the Labors 2024 election declaration despite the European Commission. The European Commission has already warned that the UK's major political parties have already been excluded from the conservative administration to improve the elements of a single market access.

suggestion

EU diplomats did not completely exclude that they could make concessions in England by a member of the vow to promote visas for artists. Lee, UK citizens can be granted access to the automatic electronic gate when they arrive at the EU's airport.

According to an EU official, EU negotiators should be restricted by EU negotiators as quotas for control numbers. The UK has mentioned a similar program with a limited line with a similar program to a country like Canada.

A British government spokesman said: They are in progress and deal with a wide range of problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f893a566-fd17-4915-ad0b-bdd2bd622987 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos