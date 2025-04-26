What happens if Trump does not obey the judicial orders? American marshals in the spotlight





Washington as two key judicial cases against President Trumps Executive actions intensifies, how and if the White House will follow the judges' orders.

Some judges have already issued orders repressing the Trump administration and demanding measures. But who has the power to apply such orders?

Located at the Nexus of the Face-Off between the executive and judicial branches is an uninvited arm of the federal government: US Marshals Service.

Who are American marshals?

The US Marshals Service is a federal law for application of the law. He is responsible for a wide range of actions chasing the fugitives, transporting federal prisoners and management of goods seized with criminals. Often, the Marshal Service will work with the organizations of the law of states and local in particular cases, such as hunting a man who escaped a Pennsylvania prison last year.

People ask us to make jobs they do not want to do, said Barry Lane, spokesperson for US Marshals Service.

The federal courts are also based on the service of American marshals to enforce federal orders. Sometimes that means keeping order in a courtroom, said Stephen Monier, a former American marshal from the New Hampshire district.

The judge can say, get him out of here for having disrupted the courtroom which, then we would be responsible, said Monier. We would remove it from the courthouse.

The Marshals Service is a matter of the Ministry of Justice, which is part of the sprawling federal executive structure. But it serves to apply the orders of the Federal Court occupying an unusual position between executive and judicial branches.

Like the director of the FBI, the director of services of Marshals reports to the Prosecutor General of the United States, said Monier, adding, but because of our unique role to the Court, we are the impact branch of the Court.

Another responsibility for the Marshal Service is to protect courthouses and justice officers. American marshals have increased security efforts in response to an increasing number of threats against judges and tribunal staff, including the creation of the judicial threat branch to monitor and respond to high -level incidents. One of the marshals’s responsibilities has been to provide details on protective services to the US district Aileen Cannon and Tanya Chutkan, who ruled in criminal cases against Trump.

These decisions caused threats to judges who justified the details of the protection service, the annual ratings of the Annual Services report in the United States.

Does Trump follow the judicial orders?

Trump has repeatedly said that he would follow the judicial orders, and the White House officials said that they were following the letter of the law in the Myriad of Affairs brought against the administration since he took office. So far, the Supreme Court has made limited decisions affecting the White House. Last weekend, the judges temporarily prevented the Trump administration from making deportations of Venezuelan men considered as members of foreign gangs.

We obviously compared to the order of the courts, said Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of the White House on Tuesday. However, it was a temporary break. The Supreme Court has essentially declared, is tight and they will follow up with an order, and were convinced that the Supreme Court will rule on the side of the law and will absolutely recognize that the president has the executive power to expel foreign terrorists from our interior under the law on extraterrestrial enemies.

But Trump has already been unleashed against other judges of the Federal Court who ruled against his administration for their efforts to expel immigrants, in particular the American district judge James E. Boasberg, who threatened to hold the managers of the White House in court in court for not having followed his previous orders to arrest a plane carrying deportees to a prison of El Salvador.

Boasberg said last week that he had found a probable cause to put the administration officials in criminal contempt for not having overthrew the planes.

What does it mean to be held by the court?

Being detained by criminal outrage at the Court means relaxing judges' orders.

Boasberg said that Trump administration officials violated his orders by stopping a plane carrying deportees to El Salvador. He warned that he could refer the issue of prosecution where officials of the Ministry of Justice should decide to take the case. If they refuse to do so, said Boasberg, he would name a private lawyer to continue the case against the administration and specific officials.

Holding an accused, not to mention a government official in criminal contempt is rare.

It would be very unusual according to my experience, said Monier.

In another case, the Supreme Court said that the administration had the duty to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran, the Trump administration said that it had been expelled in this country.

But Abrego Garcia remains in Salvador, and the American district judge Paula Xinis condemned the lawyers for governments for having challenged the orders of the courts, affirming that their objection reflects a deliberate refusal and bad to conform.

Have American marshals said they would apply a prescription against the Trump administration?

No. The spokesman for the American Marshals refused to comment on this article and returned the Times to his annual report.

The US Marshal Service is also without permanent director, since Gadyaces Serralta, which Trump has appointed last month, has not yet been confirmed.

