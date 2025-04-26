The EU can accept a 12 -month work visa for the Youth Experience System with the UK | European Union





The EU is ready to make a major concession in the negotiations so that children between 18 and 30 years of age can travel and work freely, and they can potentially open the way for the long -awaited resolution with Brussels.

The system that can live and work for thousands of young Europeans in the UK has been regarded as a key EU demand in reaching the agreement after the Brek seat, which integrates defense, energy and migration.

They are also open to the one -out style plan that the state is considering.

The EU source said it will brand a youth experience program to eliminate the proposal to resume immigration paths for EU citizens who want to live and work in the UK.

Downing Street spokesman asked for the prospects of the youth mobility system on Friday. Both sides are discussing various problems, which is entirely normal for negotiations.

After a year of discussion, sources were prioritized by major EU member states, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands.

One source said that a one -year visa with one or two -year extension options can land better politically.

The UK has already participated in the Youth Mobility System, allowing people in 12 non -EU countries to work in this country for two or three years. According to home office data, 23,000 young people have entered the United Kingdom as part of the system in 2023, and 9,900 of them came from Australia.

Steve Baker, a former Breksit activist and former minister of government, sent a signal that it has melted the Euro accommodation resistance to a special youth visa transaction with the EU.

But the former chairman of the European Research Group caused controversy over the plan.

Steve Reed Environment Minister argued that the government would not violate the promise of declaration on the freedom of sports. Times Radio: It was clear that in our declaration, there is no freedom of single market, customs union or exercise, and remains in our position.

Scott Bessen, a minister of Rachel Rachel Reeves, spoke in Washington before meeting with the US Treasury Minister, saying that the UKS transaction with the EU is much more important than the United States.

The German Ambassador of the United Kingdom said he was optimistic about reaching the prospect of the youth mobility contract after the meeting between Keir Starmer and European Commission. Ambassadors in Europe will be briefed next Wednesday.

Miguel Berger spoke to the BBC Radio 4. Now we are optimistic that we are moving in a good direction.

Berger said that young people with low -income parents can experience the possibility of working abroad and learning language, Berger said.

He said he had a very serious and dedicated preparation for the summit on May 19, saying that he mentions the British -EU Summit, which will be held in London next month.

Baker said: It would be a good thing to make a limited time limited plan for young European young people, and returning to the EU free movement should be treated as its own without being recognized for unlimited time for unlimited time. The confusion of this should be summarized quickly.

However, he urged more attention to the possibility of hygiene and vegetable (SPS) transactions to remove checks for food and beverage exports. The United Kingdom said that all mandatory EU rules will compromise economic growth in order to maintain US trade and economic growth for 10 years.

Baker said: while we are arguing about this complete red herring, the UK is expected to take EU rules for food and products. It is important because it is a place for economic growth. And without growing, we will fail the pension obligation.

The Labor Party and the EU are studying seven pillars, then supplied to declarations known as general understanding, followed by detailed negotiations to ruin the details.

In the Summit itself, the decision is not expected to go down. According to EU sources, there may be mutual promises to explore possible means of agreement on these issues, EU sources said.

The seven areas include defense and security, carbon prices, migration, youth experience, energy and fishing. But some groups say the talks are not ambitious.

Some member states are also strongly called for the UK to return to Erasmus+ University and vocational exchange programs, and have a contract to allow citizens to study at each university that pays home. This is a non -starter in the UK because of the imbalance of students coming to the UK in the past compared to the British study in the EU.

The official business counseling organization established in accordance with the BREXIT Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the government further negotiated, eliminated the ban on exports to the British seed potatoes, and demanded a barrier to the barriers and professional qualifications for pharmaceutical deployment tests.

Domestic advisory groups are also calling for barriers to travel musicians, artists and support employees.

If you have been submitted to the British government, you can easily access veterinarians in North Ireland and require agreement to return to joint regulations on chemicals.

