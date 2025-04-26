I won the 2025 ITV1 'famous Big Brother UK'





Spoiler Warning: This post contains detailed information about the last episode of CELEBRITY BIG Brother UK 2025.

After three weeks of living in the celebrity Big Brother UK House, the British public voted for 2025 people in ITV1.

The best announcements of AJ Odudu and Live Finals will be the last six housemates based on viewers' votes.

Who is the last six housemates of CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER UK 2025? CBBUK's finalists are Jojo Siwa, Chris Hughes, Danny Beard, Chesney Hawkes, Donna Preston and Jack P. Shepherd.

During the last week of the game, Big Brother shocked housemates with triple eviction.

The first of the triple eviction was Angellica Bell, followed by Ella Rae Wise and Patsy Palmer. Palmer didn't seem to enjoy her time on the show and expressed his desire to leave and sleep, so he was pleased to be evicted at home. The viewers evicted a few days before the finale and gave Palmer's wish.

Odu said that the voting line was still open and more than a million votes at the top of live. After a brief summary of the last night's last night, the vote was frozen to reveal how the public voted.

Who won the celebrity Big Brother British 2025 (Season 24)?

6th place: Chris hughes5 Ranked: Chesney Hawkes4th Place: Donna Preston3rd Place: Jojo SiWa2nd Place: Danny Beard1st Place: Jack P. Shepherd

Other celebrities who were celebrity Big Brother British include Daley Thompson, Trisha Goddard and Michael Fabricant. Mickey Rourke was also part of the cast, but was removed from the show after repeatedly breaking the rules using “threatening and aggressive” language.

