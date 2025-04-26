The map will show the hottest place in the next week's Mini Hit Par.





The UK is set to hot weather for several days next week and the temperature is expected to reach 27C.

The predictor predicts that the conditions will be getting warmer from Monday, but whether or not officials will remain in any region of the country.

Yahoo News UK looks at the hottest location.

London marathon with dry and sunny

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the London marathon on Sunday, and the highest level of 22C for the capital is expected.

This prediction warned the organizer about the runner's wearing a nice dress and even suggested that people slowed down all day.

Professor Sanjay Sharma, head of the event, said: “You must slow down the planned speed under the conditions for Sunday.

The organizer warned a nice dress for those who run London Marathon. (AFP through Getty Images)

Are you preparing for the hit wave next week?

Wednesday and Thursday seemed to be the warmest day of 27C in London, Berkshire, Hampshire, Kent and East Anglia.

However, the current MET Office is expected to not reach the heat wave.

The definition of the institution for such an event depends on the nation, for three consecutive days, exceeding the heat wave threshold. Most of the UK is 25c, slightly higher in the south and east and 28C in London.

Predict the temperature on Monday and Tuesday next week. (MET Office)

GRAHAME MADGE, a spokesman for Met Office, said: this would always have been a natural warm spell. But you can expect to add some to the value you expected due to the footsteps of climate change.

Therefore, the temperature of this event is likely to be slightly higher. [But] Currently, the hit wave conditions do not seem to be satisfied.

Predict the temperature on Wednesday and Thursday next Wednesday. (MET Office)

MADGE said that the possibility of heat wave depends on the progress of the cold front, which is expected to move south.

When the front side moves south, it will pull the colder air. Cold air, not cold air. It will clip the temperature. Therefore, there are many emphasis on when this cold front will start moving and how much progress will be on Thursday.

Next Friday forecast temperature. (MET Office)

