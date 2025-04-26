



Abu Dhabi, Uae CNN –

The United States and Iran have started a third cycle of nuclear talks, entering what experts describe as a more difficult phase of technical negotiations this weekend while Washington exhibited its conditions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the United States does not consider Iran to enrich its own nuclear material, but rather important nuclear fuel uranium necessary for a civil energy program. Iran has repeatedly said that its right to enrich uranium is not negotiable.

The United States and Iran have described the previous and positive talks, despite President Donald prevails over the threat of the Israeli United States and military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites if Tehran fails to accept an agreement.

But Saturday's talks can be more complex because they should involve negotiations on the details of the Irans nuclear program, an area where Tehran and Washington remain strongly divided.

Here's what we know.

A nuclear agreement was concluded in 2015 between Iran and the global powers, including the United States, under which Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions which paralyzed its economy.

Ponsider known as the Complete Complete Action Plan (JCPOA), the 2015 agreement enabled Iran to enrich uranium at a level which assured that its nuclear program would be exclusively peaceful.

This agreement was abandoned by Trump in 2018 during his first presidential term. Iran retaliated by increasing its enrichment of uranium up to 60% purity, closer to the level of around 90% necessary to make a bomb.

Iran insists that its nuclear program remains peaceful.

Last month, Trump sent a letter to the supreme chief of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering negotiations on a new nuclear agreement, clearly indicating that Iran had a two -month deadline to accept a new agreement, said a familiar source with CNN letters content.

What does Trump want and what are the main problems?

The president said that he wanted a stronger agreement with Iran than that reached in 2015 under the Obama administration, but US officials were the subject of their requests during the last month.

In its candidacy to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, it is not clear if the United States requires a complete dismantling of its nuclear program, including its civil energy component or if it would authorize such a program if Iran abandons a domestic enrichment of uranium.

This month, Steve Witkoff, prevails over the envoy of talks in Iran, said that there was no need for Iran to enrich uranium beyond what is necessary for a nuclear energy program. He ceased to demand that Iran completely stop enriching uranium or dismantling his nuclear program.

He reversed his position a day later in a press release on X in which he declared that any final agreement with Iran demanded that he stop and eliminates his program of enrichment and nuclear weapons.

The US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, called Tehran to fully dismantle his nuclear program.

Then, in an interview on Wednesday, Rubio declared that Iran could have a civil nuclear program, but it should import the necessary nuclear fuel rather than producing it at the national level.

Theres a path to a civil and peaceful nuclear program if they want one, Rubio told Free Press. But if they insist to enrich (uranium), they will be the only country in the world which has no program of weapons, but which enriches. And so, I think it's problematic.

While most countries that enrich uranium at the national level also have a nuclear weapon program, others do not. Brazil, for example, enriches a certain uranium at the national level for its energy program, according to World Nuclear Association. Meanwhile, the British-Dutch nuclear consortium Urenco operates enrichment factories in Germany and the Netherlands, none of which has nuclear weapons. These countries, like Iran, are part of the United Nations Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (TNP), which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

Last week, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told New York Times in Saudi Arabia that Riyadh and Washington were about to reach an agreement that could see the kingdom enrich uranium.

The problem is controlling sensitive technology. Are there solutions to that that involve an enrichment here in Saudi Arabia? Yes, he said.

Iran has doubled on its right to enrich uranium and accused the Trump administration of having sent mixed signals.

Irans enrichment (program) is a real and authentic question, and we are ready to establish confidence concerning potential concerns, but the question of enrichment is not negotiable, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi, which represents Iran during nuclear talks, was quoted by the Broadcaster Press TV.

Tehran presented its red lines in talks, including a language threatening by the Trump administration and excessive requests concerning the Irans nuclear program. The United States must also refrain from raising problems relating to Irans' defense industry, Iranian media said, probably referring to its ballistic missile program, which the American Middle East allies consider a threat to their security.

Meanwhile, the highest leaders in Irans approached the talks with extreme caution. In his first comments on the issue, Khamenei said that Tehran was neither too optimistic nor too pessimistic about negotiations with the United States.

The Islamic Republic has also tried to present a potential nuclear agreement as beneficial for the United States. This week, Araghchi has praised the possibility that American companies play a role in the Irans nuclear energy program, promising tens of billions of dollars in potential contracts.

In addition to high -level discussions between Araghchi and Witkoff on Saturday, technical teams will start to hammer the details of a potential agreement.

Michael Anton, the Planning Planning Planning Policy, will lead the technical team on the American side, said spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday.

The team will consist of around 12 work level experts from various American government agencies and will discuss more granular details on a path to a new nuclear agreement, such as the relief of potential sanctions and the limitations of the Irans nuclear program, a familiar source told CNN.

Technical talks are difficult because they will try to solve the problems that have not been pursued in the 2015 agreement, said Trita Parsi, executive vice-president of the Quincy Institute based in Washington DC. This requires technical expertise to ensure that these different ideas can really become feasible.

In addition to the question of enrichment, complications can emerge if poisoned pills are made, including a request to fully dismantle the Irans nuclear program, of Libya style, as Israel added, he added.

Libya in 2003 dismantled its nuclear program in the hope of infiltrating a new era of relations with the United States after its two-decaded oil embargo in the Kammar Kadhafis regime.

After abandoning its nuclear program, Libya went down to the civil war following an uprising supported by NATO 2011 which overthrew the Kadhafis regime and led to its murder. Iranian officials have long warned that a similar agreement would be rejected from the start.

Another obstacle could surface if the United States requires that Irans nuclear program restrictions be perpetuated, Parsi said. This means that it would not be like normal arms control agreements, (where) the restrictions are limited over time and expire over time.

The 2015 agreement had an expiration date, ending in October 2025, unless decided on the contrary to the United Nations Security Council.

When he withdrew from the agreement in 2018, Trump castigated the 10 -year delay of the agreements, saying that even if Iran fully complies, the regime can always be on the point of a nuclear break in a short time.

Parsi said there may be an opportunity to extend the calendar. But everything that pushes towards the infinitive and the perpetuity restrictions will most likely fail, and perhaps by design.

Where is Israel?

Israel was among the biggest defenders in Iran to fully dismantle its nuclear program so that he can never acquire a nuclear bomb.

Familiar sources with the case had previously declared to CNN that the news of the American nuclear talks of Iran was certainly not for Israel, and it is not clear if Netanyahu had been advanced negotiations or if it was consulted.

The only agreement that Netanyahu is considering as acceptable is a Nuclear Style Accord for Libya.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump was signaled to Israel to hit Irans nuclear sites next month to leave talks with Tehran. The office of Israeli Prime Ministers has not denied the veracity of the article, claiming rather that the actions of Israels have delayed the Irans nuclear program.

Responding to the report, Trump said: I wouldn’t say I’m not doing it because I think Iran has a chance to have a big country and live happily without death.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/25/middleeast/why-iran-us-nuclear-talks-may-be-tougher-this-saturday-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos