U17 2025 Results of the US Open Wrestling championship





US Open 2025 is currently underway in Las Vegas, Nevada and will showcase many best wrestlers in the country. The U17 division also serves as a world team trial and each winner will represent the American team at the 2025 U17 world championships. Consult the article below to keep track of all the results of the U17 division as the event takes place.

2025 CLAW US Open Wrestling Championships

Greco-Romanu17 Greco World Team

45 – Thales Silva, Isw

48 – Ariah Mills, Rwa

51 – Carter Shin, Pwa

55 – Alexander Pierce, BGWC

60 – Will Detar, Tepe

65 – Arseni Kikiniou, Powr

71 – Dominic Wilson, R4WC

80 – Apply Fernandez, TMWC

92 – David Calkins Jr, LHSW

110 – Alex Taylor, BMW

Best of the 3 finals

45 – Match 1: Thales Silva, Isw Over Colton Wyller, Illi (TF 8-0 (2:53)) 45 – Match 2: Colton Wyller, Illi Thales Silva, Isw (5-3 Dec.

48 – Match 1: Ariah Mills, Rwa on Michael Rundell, TWA (December 6-0) 48 – Match 2: Ariah Mills, Rwa on Michael Rundell, TWA (December 4)

51 – Match 1: Carter Shin, Pwa on Jeremy Carver, CWA (TF 9-0 (1:30)) 51 – Match 2: Carter Shin, Pwa on Jeremy Carver, CWA (TF 9-0 (1:31)))))))))

55 – Match 1: Robert Ruscitti, TWA on Alexander Pierce, BGWC (December 5-4) 55 – Match 2: Alexander Pierce, BGWC on Robert Ruscitti, TWA (TF 10-2 (3:32) 55 – Match 3: Alexander Pierce, BGWC on Robert Rusciti, TWA (2:00))

60 – Match 1: Will Detar, Tepe on Reece Movahed, Adwc (December 3-1) 60 – Match 2: Will Detar, Tepe on Reece Movied, Adwc (December 4-4)

65 – Match 1: Arseni Kikiniou, Powr on Gregory Torosian, WTTC (December 3) 65 – Match 2: Gregory Torosian, WTTC Over Arseni Kikiniou, Powr (5-4 Dec.

71 – Match 1: Dominic Wilson, R4WC on the legend Ellis, Twoo (December 6-4) 71 – Match 2: Dominic Wilson, R4WC on the legend Ellis, Twoo (December 5-2)

80 – Match 1: Isai Fernandez, TMWC Over Ladd Holman, JWC (December 7-3) 80 – Match 2: Isai Fernandez, TMWC Over Ladd Holman, JWC (December 4-0)

92 – Match 1: David Calkins Jr, LHSW on Bruno Pallone, Mont (TF 10-2 (1:09)) 92 – Match 2: David Calkins Jr, LHSW on Bruno Pallone, Mont (TF 12-0 (1:29))))))))

110 – Match 1: Josh Hoffer, DWC on Alex Taylor, BMW (TF 11-2 (2:25)) 110 – Match 2: Alex Taylor, BMW Over Josh Hoffer, DWC (F 2:39) 110 – Match 3: Alex Taylor, BMW Over Josh Hoffer, DWC (TF 8-0 (0:47)))

Semi-final

45 – Thales Silva, Isw Over Stephano Calderon, Sotw (December 7-0) 45 – Colton Wyller, Illi Over Hudson Chittum, Tenn (December 6-4)

48 – Ariah Mills, Rwa Over Locale Webber, BMW (December 5) 48 – Michael Rundell, TWA on Tristan Pino, Bew (TF 9-0 (1:26))))))

51 – Carter Shin, Pwa on Corey Brown, HWC (December 4-4) 51 – Jeremy Carver, CWA Over Tyler Verceles, HWC (December 6-5)

55 – Alexander Pierce, BGWC Over Kaleb Blackner, SWA (December 10-5) 55 – Robert Ruscitti, Two Over Tommy Wurster, BMW (December 3-2)

60 – Will Detar, Tepe on Thomas Banas, Illi (December 6-5) 60 – Reece Movahed, Adwc on Nicholas Sorrow, Saow (December 4-3)

65-Gregory Torosian, WTTC Over Austin Collins, BCWC (December 6-3) 65-Arseni Kikiniou, Powr sur Ames-Michael Hoevker, GWC (TF 8-0 (0:35)))))))

71 – Ellis legend, Twoo on Jacob Morris, AWA (December 6-2) 71 – Dominic Wilson, R4WC on Luke Burgar, SMC (December 5-5)

80 – Ladd Holman, Gewr (TF 9-0 (1:15)

92 – Bruno Pallone, Mont on Danny Zmorowski, LERT (December 5-0) 92 – David Calkins JR, LHSW Over JT SMITH, MWC (December 5-3)

110 – Alex Taylor, BMW on Preston Wagner, MWC (December 7) 110 – Josh Hoffer, DWC on Noah Larios, IMWR (F 2:24)

Quarter -finals

45 – Hudson Chittum, Tenn on Nick Payne, BWA (def.) 45 – Colton Wyller, Illi on Wyatt Dannegger, TMS (December 5-3) 45 – Stephano Calderon, Sotw on Damien Yenan, SWA (TF 8-0 (1:15)) 45-0 (1:12))

48 – LEVE webber, BMW on Dylan Nieuwenhuis, MPW (TF 9-0 (1:55)) 48 – Ariah Mills, Rwa Over Shawn Coffel, Newc (December 8) 48 – Tristan Pino, Bew Over Beau Fennick, YGWC (TF 11-0 (1:07)) 48 – Michael Rundell, Two Over Thiag ISW (December 5-2)

51 – Corey Brown, HWC Over Drew Dawson, RHSW (December 6-0) 51 – Tyler Verceles, HWC Over Holten Crane, TIWC (F 1:31) 51 – Carter Shin, Pwa Over Kaleb Pratt, TWA (December 7) 51 – Jeremy Carver, Cwa Over Kacen Jones, CWC (TF 13-3-3 (3:52))

55 – KALEB Blackner, SwE Over Eli Herring, BMHS (December 9-6) 55 – Robert Ruscitti, Two on Jorge de la Rosa, OWNT (TF 9-0 (1:21)) 55 – Tommy Wurster, BMW Over Cale Vandermark, SWA (DEC 6-3)

60 – Will Detar, Tepe on Matthew Orbeta, Phsw (December 6-4) 60 – Thomas Banas, Illi on Christopher Grossman, BWC (TF 8-0 (0:31)) 60 – Reece Movahed, Adwc on Czar Quintanilla, inwt (Dec 2-1) 60 – Nicholas Sorrow, Saow Out (2h30)

65 – Gregory Torosian, WTTC Over Parker Zutter, SEWC (TF 9-0 (1:48)) 65 – Austin Collins, BCWC Over Mihai Necula, Luwc (TF 10-0 (1:28)) 65 – Arseni Kikiniou, Powr Over Austin Gyorkos, MPW (TF 14-59) 65-65-65-Ames-Michael Hoevker, GWC on David Elias, Ariz (TF 18-10 (3:28)))))

71 – Legend Ellis, Twoo Over Drake Morrison, Eiew (December 6-4) 71 – Jacob Morris, Awa on Maximus Dhabolt, SWA (December 7-4) 71 – Dominic Wilson, R4WC Over Zayn Navarrete, Newc (December 4) 71 – Luke Burgar, SMC Over Balley Holman, PHSW (F 2:35)

80 – Ladd Holman, JWC on Damion Hamilton, TRLW (TF 8-0 (0:28)) 80 – Noah Tucker, Gewr on Riley Johnson, MWC (TF 9-0 (3:34)) 80 – Isai Fernandez, TMWC Over Miles Lesley, Geor (TF 9-0 (1:12) on Isa (1:12)). Barrientos, Isw (December 4-0)

92 – Danny Zmorowski, LERT on Satoshi Davis, GRW (December 8-7) 92 – Bruno PALLONE, Mont Over Ronan An, LUWC (December 9) 92 – David CALKINS JR, LHSW Over Andy Franke, Iowa (TF 10-0 (1:22)) 92 – JT SMITH, MWC Over (3:30 am))

110 – Alex Taylor, BMW Over Ryder Smith, RWC (TF 8-0 (0:57)) 110 – Noah Larios, Imwr Over David Finch, Laow (F 0:48) 110 – Preston Wagner, MWC Over Noah Mathis, BWC (Dec 7-2) 110 – Josh Hoffer, Dwc Over Samuel Stock Stock Stock

