



What did he do now? My parents live in Cairo and I'm in New York. We faceTime once a week and this question is like a game we play. My parents ask questions about Donald Trump and I ask Abdel Fatah Al-Sissi, whom Trump calls my favorite dictator. We, Egyptian-American, lucky a dictator for each side of our union.

Get revealing, the people my parents ask have dominated our conversations recently.

I moved to the United States of Egypt in 2000 and I spent the last 25 years watching the United States transforming into Egypt of the encroachment of state power in the increasingly uncontrolled role of religion in politics.

After each parody, lies used to invade Iraq, fanaticism that destroyed the rights to abortion, armament and financing of the Palestinian genocide in Gaza, I thought: every minute, now, it will be a revolution, they burn things.

And here is Trump, the finesse of this state power in a regime which, as in the regime in Egypt, targets culture, education, the media, judges, students and any group or entity which represents a threat or even the potential for dissent with the regime. And I'm still waiting for the revolution.

I know now, after having lived in the United States for more than two decades, that most of the whites in this country prefer to hear comparisons with Russia or Hungary that Egypt or a place led by black or brown autocrats, because even autocracies are separated along the racial lines.

I joined an anti-Trump demonstration in New York earlier this month, which, with others, across the country, would have been the biggest demonstration of a day since Trumps returned to the White House. The signs mocking Trump and his billionaire Elon Musk acolyte were intelligent and there were dogs dressed in coats that I bites fascists written on them, but the rage had remained at home. Revolutions need feet on the ground, yes. But they also need rage, and many.

White Americans are the largest voting block and the most responsible group to bring Trump to power in power twice and they are the least rabid. The privilege of whiteness means that for many in the United States, the loss of rights only happens to people who are not white, far somewhere, in places like Egypt. Only black and brown people in distant countries are found with an authoritarian sovereign. But, if anything, where the Trump regime takes the United States is infinitely worse than what is happening in Egypt, because the imprint of the Egypt for the world is not as damaging as that of the United States. This is why I am enraged by the lack of rage.

In the United States, whites have delusional confidence in their government and their institutions. They are naive childish to believe that institutions will save them from autocratic power. This obstinate belief in their exceptionalism underpins the refusal to see the fascism that Trump brought when he was elected for the first time and that he cements now. Black and Aboriginal people and people of color do not have such delusions. They do not expect the institutions to protect them because they are so often injured by these institutions. For people like me and others who have lived and survived autocracies, the power of the white state and its institutions have always worked as a regime, so we have skeptical of everything that politicians say.

No matter the frequency to which those of us from authoritarian countries, who know how to be wary of the power of the state, and those of us who fought fascism, whether implemented by the military regime or the rule of informed and informed religious fundamentalists, the whites in the United States shaken up their heads and said that it could not happen here. Because the United States is like a teenager who is stubbornly determined in their own self-destruction.

In Egypt, when I interviewed civil servants of Muslim political Islamists from the Muslim Brotherhood who were the most powerful Egypti opposition to the regime on their policies, their response would be invariably that Islam is the solution. Their objective was the creation of an Islamic State. Although the group briefly ruled Egypt after the 2011 revolution before being overthrown by Sisi, never in its wildest dreams that the Muslim Brotherhood would have imagined having as much power as the white Christian nationalists in the United States, for which Christianity is the solution professed and which create a white Christian state in the most powerful country in the world.

If Pete I want a crusade and I have enough crusions to win it, it was Muslim, the United States would have invaded his country to save the free world of his jihad. It is easy to see theocracy when theocrats and fanatics do not resemble you.

The American media were able to report on how the Muslim Brotherhood politicized and armed religion. But they failed to bring the same urgency to the politicization of Christianity in the United States, in particular by the white Christian nationalists who helped to bring Trump to power. White and Christian are considered as default the harmless norm in the editorial rooms dominated by the whites of the United States.

As a feminist, I am particularly rabid by the inability of the American media, as well as many whites in general, to see what religion has done to women in the United States. During this quarter, Trump has so far brought back any initiative for diversity, equity and inclusion and has blocked federal funding for abortion services. During his first mandate, he appointed three conservative judges of the Supreme Court, which led to the reversal of Roe V Wade and the abolition of federal protection for the rights to abortion, which means that individual states can prohibit abortions. These policies have been promoted by white women, who serve as pedestrians of white supremacist Christian patriarchy. Women who have helped to destroy the rights to abortion, for example, are rarely analyzed, examined and pathologized as Muslim women.

Living in the United States radicalized me. Over the past 25 years, my rage in patriarchy sponsored by the state in my two countries has injected anarchism into my feminism. Anarcho-feminist transmits the level of rage not to spoil rage. And unless (perhaps up to) the Trump regime targets naturalized citizens, NYC will remain my house.

Two years before Trump was re -elected, I started training in force. I can now lift earth and crouch more than my body weight. The timing had nothing to do with the occupant of the White House and more to do with my personal goals, but my trip is appropriate. When fascism flexes its muscles, it is time to make feminism dangerous again.

The rage must come. It will come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/apr/26/us-egypt-authoritarian-dictatorship-donald-trump

