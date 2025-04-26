American colleges warn international students not to travel abroad this summer





Universities continue to warn international students to travel abroad this summer, while the Trump administration said on Friday that it would restore legal status to what things had revoked it.

The University of California of Berkeley reiterated a few hours after the announcement that travel abroad by international students remain a high risk because immigration policies can change quickly.

Many universities at the national level have warned international students on travel abroad this summer, fearing that many be allowed to return.

Due to the increase in risks linked to the start of the United States, we advise members of the Duke international community to avoid international trips unless the university, the university has written last week in a memo to students and teachers. A valid visa does not guarantee entry to the United States

The change in administrations policy intervened after thousands of international students had already had their visa, their legal statutes and their terminated immigration files.

But that does not change the imperative to be cautious to decide to travel abroad, said Jeff Joseph, elected president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Traveling outside the country can be risky, he said, adding that international students should consult a lawyer. The fact is that the State Department has the unilateral power to revoke the visas for a reason or not.

We did not know how many campuses had issued warnings to leave the United States, but at least five campuses, including Duke University and UC Berkeley, sent opinions this month to their international communities.

A recent university graduate of China who lives in Washington, DC, said that he had to think twice before returning home in December, knowing that President elected Donald Trump, who promised to seriously reduce immigration, would soon be in office.

I was afraid of not being allowed to return to this country, even if I am perfectly authorized to work and live here, said that the recent graduate, who had obtained anonymity because he feared being targeted for the expulsion or that his visa was revoked.

He reserved a flight to return to the United States before the inauguration of January 20.

International students who are under a lot of stress must make their own decisions about the opportunity to go home and visit their families, some of whom have not seen for two or three years, said Fanta Aw, CEO of the association of International Educators.

You have to understand what students live and they may want to go home, said AW.

Thousands of students from university campuses at the national level have seen their visa revoked in recent weeks by the Trump administration, who says that it must protect American citizens against immigrants who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten national security or surprise hateful ideology.

The administration said on Friday that international students' visas would be restored while ICE develops a framework to revoke immigration files.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that the State Department had revoked 300 student visas or more, because the White House was increasingly targeted students born abroad whose main transgression seems to have been activism.

However, many targeted international students declared that they had not participated in demonstrations around the war or the political speech of Israel-Hamas, and they do not seem to constitute a threat.

Stay here, without a doubt, said Joseph, the lawyer for immigration. If you are leaving, the only remedy you have is to go to the State Department and get a new visa, but when you are outside the country, you do not have the same court protections that you do inside the country.

