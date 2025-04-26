Reeves of the Bank Chief: Ditching Fencing to strengthen the British economy | Money News





The bosses of four banks in the UK are secretly urging the prime minister to abandon the most important regulations imposed after the 2008 financial crisis, and that her continuous imposition is suppressing Britain's economic growth.

SKY NEWS obtained an explosive letter this week by the chief executives of HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, Natwest Group and Santander UK this week.

CEOS's letter has cost billions of pounds to implement billions of pounds on behalf of unprecedented interventions of major loan institutions in the UK, and is designed to make the bank system more safer by separating the group's high -priced retail operations from dangerous wholesale and investment banking activities.

Their request for the chairman Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel will be considered a direct challenge to take a bold measure to support the economy when the economic regulatory agency has to scratch the red tape 15 years after it was designed.

But after the most radical crisis in the UK, it will argue among those who believe in abandoning the risk of reform and worsening the results of the future banking industry.

In a letter to the prime minister to the prime minister, it is important that the government's financial service growth and competitiveness strategy by supporting industrial strategies due to the global economic backworm is important for the British bank to remove unnecessary constraints on the ability to support business throughout the economy and send the most clear signals to British investors to British investors.

“We welcomed the recent technical adjustment of the ring fencing system, but now it is essential to go further.

More details on electoral dysfunction

“Removing the ring fencing system is one of the most important stages that the government can take to maximize the ability of the banking sector that supports the UK business and promotes economic growth.”

This letter is known to be led by HSBC, and the new chief executive, Georges Elhedery, is one of the signators.

His opponent in Lloyds, Charlie Nunn; Paul thWaite of Natwest; He also signed the Mike Regnier, which runs Santant Britain.

While Thwaite questioned the continuous necessity of ring fencing, the letter sent on Tuesday was the first to be strongly raised by such a collective debate.

The only thing that is notable in Signatories is CS Venkatakrishnan, the chief executive of Barclays. Although in the past, the ring fencing is not a major financial headache in the bank.

Other industry executives expressed their skepticism, given that the origin of Ring-Fencing was considered an attempt to solve the mystery raised by Barclays' vast investment banks.

The introduction of the ring fencing is forced by a British -based loan agency with a minimum of £ 25 billion deposit, to separate the retail and investment bank weapons, making it easier to manage if one part of the business faces bankruptcy.

The bank designed and set up billions of pounds of Ring Fence and appointed a separate director board to each department.

In addition, the Treasury has moved to increase the deposit critical value from £ 25 billion to £ 35 billion under the pressure of a number of rapidly growing banks.

Sam Woods, a wise chief executive of the major bank regulatory agency Prudential Regulation Authority, was involved in formulating proposals announced by the John Vickers -led Independence Committee in 2011.

The Ring Fencing Law was passed in the 2013 Financial Services Reform Act (Banking) ACT, and the regime was in effect in 2019.

In addition to the ring fencing, the bank had to greatly increase the amount and quality of capital held as a dangerous buffer, and was instructed to create a so -called 'living will' if it faced financial problems.

The superintendent repeatedly talked about the need to regulate for growth rather than risk. Four banks will persuade her to give up her ring fencing.

The UK is the only major economy that adopts an approach that regulates the banking industry.

“Ring-fencing is exposed to bank pharmaceuticals that international competitors have not experienced, making it more difficult to expand and compete in size by imposing significant and overlooked costs for business including SMEs.”

“Loan decisions and prices are distorted because it can only be used for limited purposes that are trapped inside the ring fence.

“Company customers who are more complicated by financial demands as financial demands grow, elaborate or participate in international trade are negatively affected by the restrictions on the services that the Ring Bank can provide.

“Removing the ring fencing removes these cliff edge effects and reduces the management cost by allowing companies to get full products and services from a single bank.”

In recent months, doubts have been suspected of the promise of Santant, a Spanish banking giant on the UK's operations, due to complaints about regulatory and supervision costs.

Although the largest high street lending agency in the UK was not in a formal stage, it had a tentative dialogue on sales with Barclays or Natwest.

Meanwhile, HSBC is not particularly unstable on the impact of the ring fencing on the business as the international footprints are expanded.

“There has been an important decrease in British wholesale banking since the introduction of British's perceptions of the UK's damages and an internationally -oriented economy with the World Financial Center,” he said.

“The regime causes capital inefficiency and trap liquidity, which prevents them from being effectively deployed to group companies.”

Four bosses use this summer's mansion house dinner (the annual set peak event of the city), “Clear intention to abolish the ring fencing during this parliamentary period.”

Through this, they argued that “the government will show the government's decision to do what is necessary to promote growth, send the most powerful signal to investors in your commitment to the city and to send the most powerful signal to strengthen the British position as an international financial center.

