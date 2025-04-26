StarMer beats Reeves, who claims to be more important than UK than UK, ahead of Washington Talks.





Keir Starmer hit Rachel Reeves after suggesting that the government has prioritized trade relationships with the United States over the United States.

The BBC's remarks by the superintendent have come to a delicate meeting in Washington, DC, along with the US Treasury Minister SCOTT BESSENT, as the British government attempted a trade trade on the line.

The prime minister argued that for several months, the choice between the United States and the EU was the wrong choice when trying to reset the Breksit trading while strengthening the relationship with Donald Trump.

But in her interview on Friday, Reeves revealed true priority when the EU said that it was our closest deal partner.

The superintendent said that the relationship with the EU is more important than the Atlantic Crossing Agreement (KIRSTY OCONNOR/Treasury)

She told the BBC: I understand why I am focusing on the relationship with the United States, but in fact, the transaction relationship with Europe is more important because it is the closest neighborhood and a deal partner.

Obviously, I was meeting Scott Bessent this week in Washington, but this week I met with France, German, Spain, Polish, Swedish, Finland, and rebuilding a deal with the closest neighbors in Europe and doing so in a good way for British consumers.

The UK will hold a summit with the EU on May 19 as part of a continuous attempt to reset the relationship after BREXIT.

But Keir responded quickly to canceling the damage described in the United States as a tremendous important thing in the United States with the opinion of MS Reevess.

The PMS official spokesman added: Despite Trump's call, both are very important to us, rejecting the idea that the United Kingdom should choose between them.

Two best people from the government are burdened with delicate trade talks. Ministers come with the EU because they cannot agree with the youth mobility system.

Reeves hopes to secure a trade contract with the United States, which will alleviate the impact of the tariffs imposed by President Trump in early April, which shook the global financial market.

The United Kingdom has seen 10 %tariffs on all exports to the United States and 25 %imposed on automobiles, steel and aluminum.

Some US officials were optimistic about the prospects of the agreement.

The superintendent said that there would be a deal with Washington, but he excluded some concessions that the United States was looking for.

Rachel Reeves wants to meet Scott Bessent and secure the UK-US trade transaction (AP).

This includes a decrease in food standard rules that restrict imports of US agricultural products and changes in the online safety law, which believes that some US politicians restrict freedom of speech.

However, this transaction is related to the decrease in tariffs on British vehicles and the decrease in tariffs on US cars, and Ribes did not exclude such movements on Wednesday.

She also added that she worked closely with Europe and Canadians to eliminate trade barriers and talk at the G20 conversation.

Obviously, there is a strain. We all follow what happens in the domestic bond market and stock market, and we know that uncertainty is not good for investment in the UK economy.

