The judge requests answers to find out if the 2 -year -old American citizen was expelled in Honduras





A federal judge said that a 2 -year -old Louisiana girl and an American citizen may have been expelled in Honduras this week with her mother and 11 -year -old sister without regular procedure, according to court documents obtained by CBS News.

Friday, in an order, judge Terry Doughty for the American district court for the western district of Louisiana wrote that there was “a strong suspicion that the government had just expelled an American citizen without a significant process”.

When Doughty asked on Friday afternoon to organize a telephone call with the mother's mother, identified in court documents like “VML”, lawyers of the Ministry of Justice informed her that “a call” with the mother of the child “would not be possible because she (and probably VML) had just been released in Honduras”.

The exact immigration status of the girl's father, mother and sister was not clear. The girl was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in January 2023, according to the file.

“The parent has made the decision to take the child with them to Honduras. It is common for parents to want to be kidnapped with their children,” the deputy secretary of the Ministry of Internal Security said Tricia McLaughlin, in a statement to CBS News on Saturday.

According to a petition placed Thursday by Trish Mack, a friend of the child's mother – the daughter, her sister and her 11 -year -old mother were placed in police custody on Tuesday morning while they attended a “routine recording” with immigration and customs agents in an ice office in New Orleans, the meetings that the mother had attended regularly for four years, often bringing her daughters. They had been taken to the meeting by the girl's father, said the petition.

After being detained, the mother and her two daughters were transported to a New Orleans ice field office, according to court documents. When the father arrived at this office, the ice officers gave him papers declaring that the mother “was under their care”, the documents read and that she “would soon call him”.

On that day, a family lawyer contacted ICE and informed them that the daughter was an American citizen, said the petition, and also sent an e-mail to a copy of the girl's American birth certificate in Ice.

However, an ice agent called the father that evening and said to him “that they were going to expel his partner and his daughters,” said documents.

In an effort to interrupt the expulsion of the two daughters, the father Tuesday asked for a temporary transfer of legal guard, which under the law of Louisiana would give his sister-in-law, an American citizen who resides in Baton Rouge, the guard of both.

On Wednesday, an ice agent spoke with the family lawyer and “refused to honor a request for the release of” the girl “to her goalkeeper, declaring that it was not necessary because” she “was already with her mother,” said court documents.

The ice agent also said that “the father could try to look for her, but that he would also be placed in police custody”.

Doughty has planned an audience for May 16 in the case.

Since the start of his second term in January, President Trump has pursued an aggressive repression against illegal immigration that has sparked a burst of prosecution and has caused a meticulous examination of the violation of federal law.

The Trump administration faces specific criticisms of the expulsion of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who lived in Maryland and that the Ministry of Justice admitted was wrongly expelled in Salvador last month.

Despite a decision by the Supreme Court which said that the Trump administration was to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States, Trump in an interview published on Friday said that he had not contacted President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele to do so.

