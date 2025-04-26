



Father John Armitage is a very busy person. His church, St. Margaret, welcomed 5,000 people over 20 people.

The attendance of churches across all Christian denominations across the United Kingdom and Wales has been reduced with the latest figures of the National Statistical Office, which is described as a minority Christian state. But the national reality was reversed in 1866 in Kanning Town in East London, where St. Margaret first opened.

The church hosts the Mass in English, Romanian and Latin, with an average of 800 worshipers a week. Upstairs chapel was originally built to handle overflow and regularly activates services to those who can't find seats. Armitage said the story always goes to church. If you don't change it, it's a story you need to adjust.

The Bible Society and YOUGOV's recent polls point to the attendance of the church throughout the United Kingdom, especially among the young in the Roman Catholic community. The figures are especially opposed to the family for a long time, especially among young people.

From Sunday, IVE called three people and wanted to be a Catholic. Armitage added that the pattern is not unique to the church as it is completely free from blue. According to the news of the death of the Pope Francis, others continued to pour out to the church.

ST Margaret & All Saints Church John Armitage, East London Canning Town. Photo: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Georgia Clarke, head of the youth ministry director of St. Elizabeth of Portuguese RC Church in Richmond, said that the Easter was converted only by Easter. She all says she is under 35 years old. Her youth work began with six teenagers in 2020. More than 100 young people attend regularly.

Clarke suggests that Pope Francis has been inspired by a more relevant approach to teaching faith in Pope Francis's traditional classroom style model. She often describes the confirmation as a joke as an exit sacrament. The young people do not see until they get married. Now, about 8090%of teenagers in their teens are confirmed every week, mentoring and retreat, and then connected to the church and entering college to college in climate anxiety.

She added that the overall attendance of Easter was exceeded from 560 to 760 in 2023 this year. We've poured people from the church in all single chapels you can imagine. The chair was climbing up and down the stairs and was sitting in more people. People were looking at the streets. It was incredible. Honestly I have never seen that.

Teresa Carvalho, an evangelized coordinator of the Westminster Diocese, said there are 1,000 people from the forest gate from Saturday night to Sunday night. She says she is trying to church or re -drawn something. People are how many people will overcome their questions, and God is the way God invades their lives.

Many people are likely to be small, and they are concentrated in the center of the UK city, and in most Catholics, such as the Philippines, Nigeria, Poland and Latin America, immigration has a noticeable influence on the parisian congregation. But they wanted to point out that it was not a demographic change. Some church members also talked about the remarkable number of British of the white, second and third generation minorities who converted to faith.

29 -year -old Elena Attfield was converted in his early twenties after growing up in Protestant homes. Her husband and many friends are young adult converts. When she first attended a young Catholic gathering in 2017, the majority of the participants were cradle Catholics born with faith. If I go to a youth meeting, I think there are some kinds of revival because most people seem to be a conversion.

Gabriel Diai says that Father John is talking about how many people are having so difficulty. Photo: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

33 -year -old Gabriel Diai is a major member of St. Margarets Youth Group between 25 and 35 years old and has experienced a remarkable growth between 25 and 35 years old. The package is once you found a job, married and you will be happy. But it's no longer a system.

DI explained that about 30-35 people meet every two weeks every two weeks. On Wednesday morning, less than 40 people attended the Mass at 9:30 am, where ARMITAGE preached that the change began for a stranger who needed love, especially the act of love, especially help. This message is deeply resonated with East London, one of the main points of arrival.

DI added: One of the key things that John's father says is how many people are having trouble with him. Whether they made a mistake are still loved ones.

Theresa Alessandro, headquartered in Leicester, has talked about the truth in the church and many guests who hosted the podcasts on ordinary Catholic believers and their faith travel and wondered how it would be difficult to hang.

She also observed that young guests were surprisingly read and explored in -depth before exploring the Catholic writers and the Bible. They were actually investigated and were convinced that they found something here.

DI agreed. Many friends are studying the Bible at people's homes. So it is getting more ammo and curiosity.

What attracts them? DI was not hesitant before he answered. There is nothing new. All of them have experienced life, but we have gained anecdotes and stories of people in a worse situation than now.

Ultimately, it will lead to your motivation, hope and elasticity.

