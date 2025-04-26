The American judge says that a 2 -year -old girl was expelled in HondurasExBulletin





The demonstrators meet to protest the expulsion of immigrants on Thursday in Salvador outside the permanent mission of El Salvador to the United Nations in New York. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images Hide Legend

A federal judge nominated in Trump in Louisiana said that a 2 -year -old American citizen seems to have been expelled “without a significant process”. This occurs while the Trump administration has faced growing criticism for its rushed procedure to eliminate so many non-citizens of the country as quickly as possible.

US district judge Terry Doughty wrote that the toddler, identified as VML, had been sent to Honduras on Friday, alongside his mother and sister, even if the court had sought to clarify the status of the girl. He set an audience on the case for May 16 “in the interest of dissipating our strong suspicion that the government has just exported an American citizen without a significant process.”

Friday afternoon, Doughty called for the federal government lawyer to try to speak with VML's mother and better understand the situation of the child, but VML and his family were already “above the Gulf of America,” the judge wrote, using President Trump's favorite term for the Gulf of Mexico.

“The government maintains that everything is fine because the mother wants the child to be expelled with her,” wrote Doughty. “But the court does not know it.”

According to a trial brought in the name of VML, she and her family were taken Tuesday in immigration and customs application (ICE).

Isap is an alternative to detention for non-citizens who are illegally in the country.

It is not immediately clear what was reported at this meeting to trigger an expulsion procedure for VML's mother and sister. But according to a petition of justice, his father, who had deposited the trio at the meeting, was informed about an hour after the start of the meeting that his partner and two daughters had been placed in police custody.

The trial alleys that the ICE agents have repeatedly refused to give VML its location and refused the opportunity to speak for more than a minute to VML's mother.

“VML's father received a call from an ice officer, who spoke to him for about a minute,” said the file.

“The officer said that VML's mother was there and that they did not have much time to talk to each other and that they were going to expel his partner and his daughters.

According to the costume, at a given time when VML's father tried to guarantee his release, the director of the New Orleans ice office office, Mellissa Harper, began to question the family's lawyer about the father's immigration status and tried to attract him in detention.

In a statement sent by email to NPR, the Ministry of Internal Security (DHS), which oversees the ice, defended its decision.

“Parents have made the decision to take the child with them to Honduras. It is common for parents to want to be kidnapped with their children,” said Tricia McLaughlin, Deputy Secretary of DHS Public Affairs.

The agency did not respond to a request for additional comments to explain why McLaughlin suggested that the two parents had supported VML's deportation to Honduras while his father remains ostensibly in the United States.

VML is just the last to be trapped in the disorderly legal process while the Trump administration rushed to withdraw as many undocumented immigrants as possible.

Last month, a man from Maryland, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was illegally expelled to Salvador and sent to the famous Cecot Megaprison “due to an” administrative error “.

