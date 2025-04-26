US Food Delivery App DOORDASH offers $ 3.6 billion offer to purchase British rivals | business





DOORDASH suggests that on Friday to buy a British -based rival deliveroo for $ 3.6 billion ($ 2.7 billion), DelipTooo said on Friday.

Diversito talks with DOORDASH on negotiations with the board of directors and said that there was no firm proposal according to a statement sent to Guardian. Deliversitoo said that it is important to recommend such a proposal to deliver shareholders when a firm proposal of 1.80 ($ 2.40) is made.

There is no conviction that a firm proposal for delivery will be made. At this point, shareholders recommend not take action regarding possible proposals, the company said in a statement.

According to Reuters, the company made a firm proposal to Doordash by May 23.

DOORDASH is currently the largest food delivery app in the United States, with 42 million monthly activity users in 2024 and $ 17.7 billion in 2024. A company based in San Francisco was founded in 2012 and exists in more than 25 countries.

In 2021, DOORDASH acquired Finnish delivery company WOLT for 7 billion or $ 800 million.

Headquartered in London, Diversitoo was founded in 2013 and is the second largest food delivery app in the UK. The company said in 2024 that an average of 7.1 million active users earned 207 billion.

DOORDASH and DIVERSITOO have attempted to expand their user base through non -food delivery in recent years and delivered non -food delivery.

In an interview with Fortune in February, TOORDASHS CEO, TONY XU's Doordashs CEO, said that the existence of COMPANYS feels like a dust spec.

The XU solves only a few issues about the delivery and one -party order, XU said. If you think about how you become a digital power, you will have to do that.

