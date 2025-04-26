Deepmind UK staff tries to combine and challenge the defensive trading and Israel link.





The UK's Google Deepmind staff is trying to sell artificial intelligence technology to defense organizations and to challenge the decision of companionships to be sold in relations with the Israeli government.

About 300 employees of Tech Giants AI ARM, led by Demis Hassabis, the British Nobel Prize winner, have been trying to join communication labor unions in recent weeks.

This effort causes a new burden on the DEEPMIND, which corporate parents are trying to find commercial use of strong AI, and Hassabis suggests that the Democratic countries have to cooperate together to support national security.

The transition to Unionise increases the company's complaints in February after promising that Google will not develop AI technology that may cause overall damage or overall damage, including weapons and surveillance.

Three people related to Unionisation Drive have complained that Google sells cloud services and AI technology to Israeli Pentagon. The Israeli government has signed a $ 1.2 billion cloud computing agreement with Google and Amazon called Project NIMBUS.

Demis Hassabis, which leads the AI ​​department, suggests that a democratic company must cooperate to support the national security TT news agency/AFP/Getty Images.

It is not clear whether the IDF uses or builds commercially purchased software for that purpose, but further tension was caused by the media report that the Israeli Defense Forces used the AI ​​system to create assassination and attack of the Gaza Strip. IDF did not respond to the request.

I think technology is being developed by combining 2 and 2. [in Gaza]One engineer participated in union efforts. This is basically a state -of -the -art AI that provides conflicts in progress. People do not want their work to be used like this.

People feel cheating.

According to the FT's letter, five Deepmind staff cited Israeli Cloud Computing Transactions for the past two months and quoted a combat reversal of the use of AI for the past two months, and Google dismissed some employees to prepare for demonstrations for the NIMBUS project.

In May 2024, the Deepmind staff sent a letter to the company to withdraw a military contract to CompanyS Leadership and held a meeting with management, but the request was rejected.

Efforts to organize the organization should now be recognized by the company by voting among the UK's Deepmind employees. The AI ​​device has about 2,000 employees in the UK.

Google spokesman said: Our approach was always developing and distributing AI responsibly. We encourage construction and open conversations with all employees. In the UK and around the world, Googlers have long been members of employees, work councils and unions.

The company still complies with AI principles for responsible development, but has changed its environment since the pledge of weapons and surveillance in 2018.

The union remains relatively rarely in the technology sector, which has been resisted to attempts to organize manpower for a long time. But in recent years, activities, including Amazon and Apple, have been increasing. Google staff founded the Alphabet Labor Union in the United States in 2021.

One person said that if the union is recognized by Deepmind, the company will satisfy the management to change the process of defensive transactions and to consider the strike behavior if it fails. They said American colleagues were also in discussions about trade unions.

What I want and what we want to be active is that we are far from military contracts.

Google faced similar protests about military relations. In 2018, some employees quit, and thousands of employees signed a petition in protest against the US military contract using AI technology to improve the DRONE strike. Following a wide range of employees, Google did not renew his contract with the Ministry of Defense and promised not to use AI technology for weapons or surveillance.

suggestion

A senior figure in CWU Union, not a severe employee, attracted many smart people who wanted to work for real benefit when the company was first established, but Google began to chase military money. Google acquired the company in 2014.

They mentioned that Deepmind's employees are often receiving high salaries. They do not join the union for wage negotiations. They joined because they saw the benefits of the group to hold Google to explain the specified ethics, they said.

The engineer of Deepmind, who joins the CWU and organizes dissatisfied employees, may have thought that many Deepminders had thought to join the coalition.

The company sacrifices morality for greed, the staff added.

