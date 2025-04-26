The federal judge says that the 2 -year -old American citizen seems to have been expelled by the mother in Honduras





A federal judge said on Friday that a two -year -old American citizen had been expelled with his mother in Honduras. The Trump administration says that his mother asked officials to take her with her, according to the documents.

US district judge Terry Doughty said the child, identified in court documents like VML, was released in Honduras on Friday afternoon alongside his mother, who, according to the judge, is an undocumented immigrant.

Family lawyers filed an emergency request on Thursday, asking the court to order the immediate release of the child by American immigration and the application of customs, claiming that they had no statutory or constitutional power to hold it as an American citizen, according to the petition.

The child was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, January 4, 2023, indicates the petition. The child was placed in police custody Tuesday morning with his mother and 11 -year -old sister, while the mother attended a routine recording with the federal agency, according to the petition.

In order to dispel our strong suspicions that the government had just expelled an American citizen without a significant process, said Judge Doughty in the order, an audience is scheduled for May 16 in Monroe, Louisiana.

The judge added that it is illegal and unconstitutional to deport, detention for expulsion or to recommend the expulsion of an American citizen, citing an expulsion case of 2012.

The federal government, said Doughty, argues that everything is fine because the mother wants the child to be expelled with her, but the court does not know it.

The court documents deposited by the government opposing the petition argued that the mother of the child, made known the ice officials that she wanted to retain custody of VML in a handwritten note and asked the child to accompany him to Honduras.

Honduras, immigration forces and American customs, family lawyers and the US Ministry of Justice did not immediately make comments.

About an hour after the mother and her two daughters went to the agency office in New Orleans, the father received a call from the agency saying that the family had all been taken to the immigration office and gave it an address, said the petition.

When the father arrived at the address, which led him to the office of the ice field in New Orleans, the police gave him a newspaper saying that the mother was under their care and said that they could not give him more information, but the mother VMLS soon called him, said the petition.

An ice officer was then in contact with fathers' lawyer, informing him that the expulsion of mothers was certain and he thought they were all in a hotel but would not diverge the place, according to the petition, and he could not facilitate a legal appeal between the lawyer and the mother of the child.

On the same day, the father was again contacted by an ice officer who said that the mother was under their care and informed the father that the mother and the daughters were going to be expelled, shown court documents. He heard his daughters cry and his partner cry. He reminded the mother VMLS that their daughter was an American citizen and could not be expelled, according to the documents.

Before the father could finish providing the mother with their lawyers, he heard the ice officer to take the phone from her and hang the call, according to the petition.

The father then moved to give the provisional guard of his two daughters to his sister-in-law, an American citizen who lives in Baton Rouge, and the mandate was notarial in Louisiana, according to documents.

The petition alleys that Ice refused to honor fathers' request to release VML to the sister-in-law, declaring that this was not necessary because the child was already with his mother, and informed the father that he would be arrested if he was trying to recover it.

The federal government said that in court documents that the mother wrote in a letter that she would bring my daughter with me to Honduras.

The government said that the man claiming to be VMLS's father had not presented himself or identified in the ice despite the requests to do so, according to court documents.

VML is not at risk of irreparable damage if it is maintained with its legitimate guardian mother, the government said.

