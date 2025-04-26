



On Friday, a federal judge of Louisiana expressed his concern that the Trump administration had expelled a 2 -year -old American citizen in Honduras without a significant process and against the wishes of his father.

In a brief ordinance made to the Federal District Court of the West District of Louisiana, judge Terry A. Doughty asked why the administration had sent the known child in court documents only under the name of VML to Honduras with his mother even if his father had asked on Thursday in an emergency petition to prevent the girl from being sent abroad.

The government argues that everything is correct because the mother wants the child to be expelled with her, wrote Judge Doughty, a Trump conservative. But the court does not know it.

Affirming that it is illegal and unconstitutional to deport an American citizen, judge Doughty set an audience for May 16 to explore his strong suspicion that the government has just deported an American citizen without a significant process.

The case of VML, which was reported earlier by Politico, is the last challenge to the legality of several aspects of the President wins over aggressive deportation efforts.

The administration has already been blocked by seven federal judges before the courts through the country of elimination of Venezuelan migrants accused of being gangs in Salvador under a rarely invoked war status. He also created an outcry by wrongly expelling a man from Maryland, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, Salvador and so far refusing to work to bring him back.

According to court documents, the 2-year-old girl had accompanied her mother, Jenny Carolina Lopez Villela, and her older sister, Valeria, to an immigration appointment in New Orleans on Tuesday when they were placed in police custody by officials of American immigration and customs application.

Friday, Ms. Lopez Villela was planned for an accelerated withdrawal from the country. And in a Judge Doughty's file, lawyers from the Ministry of Justice said that she had informed the Ice officials that she wanted to keep the custody of VML and so that VML could with her in Honduras.

But in a petition deposited by the child's goalkeeper, Trish Mack on Thursday, his father said that when he had spoken briefly with Mrs. Lopez Villela, he could hear it and the children cry. The father recalled him, said the petition, that their daughter was an American citizen and could not be expelled.

The father, who was not identified by his name in the petition, tried to give Ms. Lopez Villela the phone number for a lawyer, but he claims that the officials interrupted the call.

The detention of the VML is without any basis in law and violates its fundamental regular procedural rights, said the petition. She seeks these urgent courts and asks the court to order her immediate release to her goalkeeper Trish Mack, who is ready and waits to bring her home.

Judge Doughty said in his order that he had tried to investigate what had happened himself trying to get Ms. Lopez Villela on the phone on Friday shortly afternoon to study her consent and guard rights.

The judge expressed his concern that a plane carrying the mother and his daughters was already above the Gulf of America. His suspicions were confirmed, he wrote, when a lawyer from the Ministry of Justice told him at 1:06 p.m. that day that Mrs. Lopez Villela and her children had probably just been released in Honduras.

The White House and the Ministry of Internal Security did not immediately respond to messages requesting comments.

