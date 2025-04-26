I think the bull market is coming! Buying for my stock and stocks is:





IVE just bought some Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) Stocks using my stock and stock ISA. Aerospace and defense groups are hoping to benefit from investors who are more interested in British stocks as well as improvement in imports. In my opinion, the London Securities Exchange is undervalued compared to colleagues and can benefit from the current turbulence of the United States.

Uncertainty

President Trump's irregular policies are causing physical injury and there is a risk of tilting the state as a recession. JP Morgan argues that it will happen in 2025. This suggests that the current fixation of White Houses can result in consequences that tariffs are unintended.

Since 1950, the United States has experienced 10 recessions. In the past, when the US sneezed, the rest of the world had a cold. But we live at different times now.

Trump's isolated policy dropped the dollar and caused the sale of US government bonds. The FTSE 100 is influenced by uncertainty surrounding the announcement on the day of liberation, but is much lower than the S & P500. Investors seem to be losing confidence in the United States and can return to another place.

And if you lift a shameful assistant, if all the boats are found to be calm, Rolls Royce stocks will benefit. This is one of the reasons for using the recent drop in stock prices. Currently, stocks are currently 8% lower than 52 weeks.

And I am not alone. Twelve of the 17 brokers dealing with stocks are buying, four are neutral and one advises them to sell them to customers.

Powerful growth story

For the next three years, the agreement prediction is about the basic income for the basic income of 23.56p (2025), 27.72p (2026) and 30.96p (2027). If it is realized, the 2027 level is 50% higher than the amount reported in 2024 (20.29p).

Currently, the companion has a historic income of about 36.9 times. If this continues, if the result is completed in 2027, the stock can change the hands of 1,142P. It will be 52% premium at today's price.

I do not claim that Company's stock is cheap. However, this above average evaluation can be justified because it continues to increase and exceed expectations. On February 27, the group upgraded its mid -term (2028) goal to 3.6 billion to 9 billion. For comparison, this was 2.5 billion in 2025.

Most of this growth is expected to come from additional defense expenditure and engine flight time. Furthermore, the group is also likely to benefit from the adoption of mini -nuclear power plants (small module reactors) at the forefront of development.

Final thought

But the group is still facing several challenges. During the epidemic period, we saw how the financial results were seriously affected by flight restrictions. This may probably be a generation event, but it shows how much the group depends on the aviation industry.

And if the group results do not meet expectations due to the sound evaluation, there may be significant market corrections.

But after evaluating these advantages and disadvantages, Ive decided to add more stocks to stocks and share ISA. Other growth investors can consider the same thing.

