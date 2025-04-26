



For part of his studies abroad, a trip to India in 2010 in 2010 in 2010, Bert Mueller remained in a host family in Jaipur. Mueller and some of his classmates who also studied abroad brought the respective food of their respective families from their country of origin.

“They didn't like him much,” said Mueller about the food he has brought from the United States. But he noticed that another classmate had exactly the opposite experience.

“One of my friends was of Mexican origin and she made fries, salsa and beans and tortillas,” he said. “One day, I came to her house and saw that she had made this food for her family with which she lived and they loved food.”

Mueller had not really considered starting a business that his major at the College of William & Mary was music and public politics, but seeing a family that had never had Mexican cuisine enjoy it so much gave it an idea.

“Something clicked in my head that it was perhaps something I could do, I could bring mexican inspiration in India,” he said.

After finishing his diploma, Mueller, 22 years old at the time, returned to India to open California Burrito, a Burrito restaurant in South California.

Today, 12 years after opening the first brick and mortar, there are 103 locations across the country.

'Nothing is predictable'

Mueller attributes his decision to study abroad in India to be a “counter-contract”.

“I wanted to go to a place that was radically different from the United States and I therefore decided that India was the ideal place so that, first of all, I loved Indian cuisine and secondly, people were talking about English,” he said.

While some of his classmates have found the cultural differences off, Mueller prospered.

“Nothing is predictable,” he said. “Each day is different and therefore if you find the dull monotony, if you find the comfort boring, then India is a perfect place.”

Photo graceful of Bert Mueller.

After graduating in 2011, he decided to execute the vision he had had during the first cycle and to create a Mexican restaurant in India.

Mueller and his partner companies, two childhood friends who have since left the company and returned to the United States, have chosen Bangalore, the fourth largest city in the country, for the first location of the restaurant. It is an IT center meant that many residents had gone to the United States and had probably tried Mexican or adjacent Mexican food.

Mueller estimated that it would cost $ 100,000 to open his first store, so he collected $ 250,000 in friends and family “to be careful,” he said.

The first location has won around 500,000 USD in the first year, according to documents examined by CNBC. And this original funding of $ 250,000 ended up being sufficient for Mueller to open two other stores.

Since 2012, Mueller has continued to open locations in Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. In 2024, California Burrito generated $ 23 million in income.

'I never wanted to stop'

The brand's success occurred despite unique difficulties.

“The biggest challenge was that the person we hired at the start to manage our entire operation and help us was a very twisted person,” said Mueller.

He hired a regional director who had worked in other chain restaurants.

“He was very well educated,” he said. “He spoke very English, so it was easy to communicate with him. And he was very useful. He would take us to find sellers. He would recommend sellers. It made us much easier because we had 22 years in this foreign country without knowing how to operate.”

Mueller quickly discovered that the man he hired invoiced suppliers double the cost of products and had California Burrito replication plans.

“He would call representatives of the government at the store and said that we did not do X, Y and Z,” said Mueller. “He was going to collurate with sellers to do things. And then he left and started his own Burrito restaurant, which failed.”

The reverse has not dissuaded him from making California Burrito as successful as possible.

“My mother is a marathon runner, and I have this line in me,” he said. “You have to continue until you reach the finish line. And I never wanted to stop.”

Mueller's initial plan was to stay in India only for five years, he said. But after these first five years, it realized that it would be preferable for the company to act its own ingredients.

Now, California Burrito is supplied from five different chicken suppliers and has planted 500 lawyers, some of which have been trampled on by elephants. The company cultivated tomatillos in Karnataka, but “a huge amount of rain came and wiped them all,” he said.

Investing more in the agricultural aspect of the supply chain had started to “think in decades,” he said.

And, for the moment, his stay in India seems indefinite: “I have no release date planned in my mind. I love India. India feels at home and be at home, you don't think so much about.”

