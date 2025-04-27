The 2 -year -old American citizen from Louisiana expelled in Honduras | Local policy





A 2 -year -old Louisiana daughter who is an American citizen was expelled by Trump administration officials this week with “no significant process,” a federal judge wrote in a court order on Friday evening.

US District Judge Terry A. Doughty said the immigration and customs' application agents have piloted the child a daughter of red baton described in the judicial archives by the VML initials in Honduras. She was expelled on Friday with her mother and 11 -year -old sister who were not American citizens and had active deportation orders to enter the country illegally.

The 2 -year -old man seemed to have been expelled from the arguments with the immigrants lawyers and the girl's father to the ice officials, especially in a previous legal file, who said she was born in Louisiana and was an American citizen, according to judicial archives. Deporting a citizen is “illegal and unconstitutional”, wrote Doughty, one named by Trump, in his order.

“The government maintains that everything is fine because the mother wants the child to be expelled with her,” said Doughty. “But the court does not know it.”

A White House spokesman did not respond to several SMS and telephone messages on Saturday. A spokesperson for the ICE did not answer questions sent by e-mail on the case.

Doughty ordered an audience of May 16 at the Federal Justice Palace of Monroe “in the interest of dissipating our strong suspicions that the government has just exported an American citizen without a significant process”.

The case highlights the way in which Trump's second mandate of the second term of Trump breaks people who are perhaps not subject to expulsion, in particular without formal legal process.

In recent weeks, the administration has invaded hundreds of Venezuelan men in a notorious prison in El Salvador under an agreement with the president of this country, stimulating the questions of the federal judges for what they described as a lack of regular procedure that men have received before their withdrawal.

Louisiana played a central role in the repression of immigration of Trump in part because of its large number of ice detention establishments, including an Alexandria installation linked to an airport from which the agency makes expulsion flights. The state is second behind Texas for the number of immigrants it has in detention of ice.

Detainee Tuesday, expelled on Friday

According to judicial files in the western district of Louisiana by immigration lawyers representing the father of the 2-year-old girl, Adiel Mendez Sagasume, the ice agents held the child on Tuesday in New Orleans with her mother, Jenny Carolina Lopez Villela, and her sister, who attended an ice registration in the morning. The family lives in the Red Baton region.

A member of the tactical team of the New Orleans Ice Field Office strikes a door during a raid early in the morning to recover an illegal immigrant who is a Dui offender and is on the expulsion list in Kenner, Louisiana, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The person they were looking for did not live more at the address. (Photo by Max Beherrer, Nola.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

MAX BECERS staff photo

Father's lawyers described communication with ice agents several times before the girl's deportation. However, federal officials refused to release the VML to a legal goalkeeper, Trish Mack, who was appointed by his father, even after the lawyers stressed that the daughter is an American citizen, the lawyers said.

In response to the Sagastume file, lawyers from the Ministry of Justice said that the mother's mother had made known to the ice officials that she wanted to keep the custody of VML “and that she wanted to bring the girl with her in Honduras.

The deposits indicate that after being taken to an Ice detention center in Alexandria, the daughter, her sister and her mother were placed on a plane and sent to Honduras on Friday.

Judicial files and a press statement for immigration lawyers indicate that the mother, Lopezvillela, is pregnant.

In his order, Doughty wrote that he had called administration lawyers shortly afternoon on Friday “so that we can speak with VMLS's mother and study her consent and childcare rights.”

Government lawyers recalled shortly after 1 pm and said that talking about Mother Vmls “would not be possible because she (and probably VML) had just been released in Honduras,” wrote Doughty.

The actions of the administration stimulated an uproar of the defenders and the immigration lawyers. In a press release, the ACLU of Louisanacitized a lack of meticulous examination which preceded what they described as the astonishing stage of deporting an American citizen.

“These types of disappearance recall the darkest eras in the history of our country and put everyone, whatever the immigration status, in danger,” said Homero Lopez, lawyer for the organization of immigration and defense of legal services and former immigration judge in the press release.

The ACLU said that the Trump administration had expelled another mother and two additional children, both that the organization described as American citizens, the same week that the VML was returned to Honduras with its mother.

Families “lived in the United States for years and had deep ties with their communities,” said aclu.

