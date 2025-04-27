



Seoul, South Korea – Seoul, South Korea (AP), the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has unveiled a new naval destructive, claiming it as a significant progression towards its objective of expanding the operational range and the preventive strike capacities of its nuclear armed military media, announced on Saturday.

The Korean Korean Corean Korean news agency in North Korea said Kim had attended the launch ceremony for the 5,000 -ton warship on Friday at the western port of Nampo.

Kim has supervised the accumulation of weapons in response to the perceived threats of the United States and its allies in Asia, which expanded joint military exercises in the midst of increasing tensions on the nuclear program of Norths. He added that the acquisition of a nuclear propulsion submarine would be his next step in strengthening his navy.

The new versatile destroyer, praised by the state media as the first in a new class of strongly armed warships, is designed to manage various weapons systems, including anti-aircraft and anti-naval weapons, as well as ballistic and nuclear cruise missiles, said Kim. He said the destroyer will be handed over to the Navy early next year and will start the active service.

Kim criticized the recent efforts of the United States and South Korea to extend joint military exercises and update their nuclear deterrent strategies, describing them as preparations for war. He has sworn to respond decisively to this geopolitical crisis and continuous developments, according to his speech delivered by KCNA.

South Korea soldiers did not immediately comment on North Korean claims on its new warship. North Korea which reveals the new warship follows its march revealing an alleged submarine with nuclear propulsion under construction. However, some experts wonder if the depleted and largely isolated nation could develop such advanced capacities without foreign assistance.

Nuclear propulsion submarines were among a large list of advanced weapons that Kim has committed to developing at a large political conference in 2021, citing increasing threats led by the United States. His list of wishes also included intercontinental ballistic missiles with solid combustion, hypersonic weapons, spy satellites and multi-warhead missiles. Since then, North Korea has carried out a series of tests aimed at acquiring these capacities.

Regional tensions have increased while Kim continues to display its military nuclear capacities and to align itself with Russia with President Vladimir Poutines for the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said he would contact Kim again to relaunch diplomacy, but the North has not responded to this offer. While the two leaders met three times during Trumps' first mandate, negotiations have fallen down on disagreements on assistance to the sanctions led by the United States in exchange for steps towards northern denuclearization.

Kims Foreign Policy Focus has since been transferred to Russia that he has provided weapons and military staff to support his war fights in Ukraine. South Korean officials fear that, in return, Pyongyang can receive economic aid and advanced military technology to further develop its arms programs.

