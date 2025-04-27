



If President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia wrote a list of races of what he wanted from Washington, it would be difficult to beat what was offered to him in the first 100 days of President Trumps New Term.

Pressures on Ukraine to abandon the territory to Russia? Check.

The promise to repair sanctions? Check.

The absolution of the invasion of Ukraine? Check.

Indeed, while Trump met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine on the sidelines of Pope Francis funeral on Saturday, the vision of the presidents of peace appeared in particular unilateral, leaving Russia to prevent the regions which it had taken by force in violation of international law while prohibiting Ukraine from joining NATO.

But that's not all that Mr. Putin came out of Mr. Trumps' return to power. Inserted or not, many actions of presidents on other fronts are also suitable for the interests of Moscow, including the rifles he opened with the traditional allies of the Americas and the changes he has made to the United States government itself.

Trump demolished American institutions that have long aggravated in Moscow, such as Voice of America and the National Endowment for Democracy. He disarmed the nation in his battle of Netherworld against Russia by temporarily interrupting cyberroffensive operations and slowing programs to combat Russian disinformation, elections interference, violations of sanctions and war crimes.

He spared Russia of the prices which he imposes on imports of almost all other countries, arguing that he was already under sanction. However, he has always applied the price on Ukraine, the other party with which he negotiates. And in a reversal of his first mandate, Politico reported that Mr. Trumps' team would have discussed the opportunity to raise sanctions against the Russias Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe, a project he has condemned several times.

Trump played directly between Poutines, said Ivo Daalder, Managing Director of Chicago Council on Global Affairs and former NATO ambassador under President Barack Obama. It is difficult to see how Trump would have acted differently if it was a Russian asset that how he acted in the first 100 days of his second term.

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary of the White House, rejected the idea that Mr. Trumps' actions have been to the advantage of Russia. The president acts only in the interest of the United States, she said in an interview.

She added that there was no link between Russia and the cuts to various organizations that were orchestrated by the Elon Musks government department, or Doge, or similar efforts to reduce the government.

Doge has nothing to do with the efforts of our national security team to end the war, she said. These are not conscious decisions that the president takes to appease Russia in any way. Regarding Russia and Ukraine, he tries to appease the world by ending the war and bringing it to a peaceful resolution.

Trump has long rejected criticism that he is gentle on Russia, even if he expressed his admiration for Mr. Putin. After meeting Mr. Zelensky on Saturday, Trump was unleashed to suggestions that he favored Russia. I'm just trying to clean the mess that was left to me by Obama and Biden, and what a mess, he wrote in a message on published social networks while Air Force One returned from Rome.

But he conceded that Mr. Putin may have played him, reprimanded the Russian leader for attacks on Ukraine in recent days. It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he simply patted me and must be treated differently, thanks to banking or secondary sanctions? Mr. Trump wrote. Too many people die !!!

What is not clear are the concessions that Mr. Trump demands from Mr. Putin, even if he puts pressure on Ukraine to accept provisions, she finds unpleasant. Asked this week what Moscow should abandon in a peace agreement, Trump only said that Russia could not have taken control of Ukraine something that he had not really been able to do militarily during the three years since his large -scale invasion. Stop the war, stop taking the whole country, a great concession, he said.

Beyond the peace talks in Ukraine, however, which has been so striking about Mr. Trumps returns to his functions, how many of his other actions in the last three months have been considered to benefit Russia, directly or indirectly to the point that Russian officials of Moscow applauded the American president and have publicly celebrated part of his moves.

After having moved to dismantle Voice of America and Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, two press organizations financed by the United States which transmitted independent reports to the Soviet Union and later Russia, Margarita Simonyan, head of the Russian state broadcaster, RT, described this an impressive decision as Trump. She added, we could not close them, unfortunately, but America did it itself.

These are just some of the American government organizations that Trump and Mr. Musk have targeted the pleasure of Russia. Moscow has long wanted the American Agency for International Development, the National Endowment for Democracy, the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, which all finance programs for the promotion of democracy that Kremlin considers as part of a regime change campaign, and which are all now confronted with the ax.

Secretary of State Marco Rubios, the new restructuring plan for the department, also aims at offices that have aggravated Russia over the years, including the Office of Democracy and Human Rights, which would be integrated into an office for foreign aid. Rubio said the office had become a platform for left-wing activists to conduct vendettas against conservative foreign leaders in places like Poland, Hungary and Brazil.

The ultimate result is that this will benefit Russia under Putin in the long term, said Alina Polyakova, president of the Center for European Policy Analysis. These types of democracy promotion programs in several administrations that we have considered a means of winning allies and improving Americas around the world. By backing up, by knowing this, and Russia intervenes.

Samuel Charap, Rand Corporation analyst, said many of the actions Mr. Trump had not necessarily aimed at pleased Moscow. I'm not sure that the Russians have thought of these things as things they would like to put on the table, even in a negotiation with the United States, he said, as the dismantling of the voice of America. But they are certainly happy to see him disappear.

At the same time, Charap said that the Peace Plan in Ukraine offered by Trump, even if it is inclined in the direction of mosques, has not really addressed important points that Russia insisted on regulation, as prohibiting the presence of foreign military forces in Ukraine.

This does not affect a lot of problems that they have identified as their main priorities in the negotiation on the war of Ukraine, he said, and the concessions which are made, in some cases, were perhaps not their main priorities.

Some of the Trump administration cuts targets have resisted, and it is not clear how many cuts will ultimately come into force. A federal judge prevented Mr. Trump from dismantling Voice of America, pending other disputes. The Trump administration calls on Friday. The national endowment for democracy, aid groups and other institutions are also pursuing.

But there is not such a recourse for other government initiatives. Mr. Rubio earlier this month closed an office that followed Russia's foreign disinformation and other opponents, saying that Biden administration had tried to censor the votes of the Americans.

This week, the White House included in the Press Pool Tim Pool, a right commentator who was paid $ 100,000 for each video he published on a social media site as part of the Ministry of Justice called a Russian influence operation. Mr. Pool said that he did not know that money came from Russia and that he had not been accused of a crime.

Some of the Trump administration positions abandon longtime republican orthodoxy, and even in some cases the positions held by Mr. Trumps' team herself. The national endowment for democracy was created under President Ronald Reagan. The position now evacuated on Russian atrocities has been mandated by the co -produced legislation by representative Michael Waltz, republican of Florida, who is now Mr. Trumps, national security advisor.

The idea that Russia could keep the territory it has taken within the framework of a balanced peace agreement is largely recognized as inevitable. But Trump goes further by offering official recognition from the United States of Crimean Russia control, the peninsula he seized from Ukraine in 2014 in violation of international law, an additional legitimacy stage that has amazed a lot in Ukraine as well as his friends in Washington and Europe.

Such a decision would reverse the policy of the first Trump administration. In 2018, Mr. Trumps' State Department published a Crimean Declaration claiming its refusal to recognize the claims of Kremlins's sovereignty in the territory seized by force, comparing it to the American refusal to recognize Soviet control of the Baltic States for five decades.

In 2022, Mr. Rubio, then a republican senator from Florida, co -sponsored the legislation prohibiting the American recognition of Russian sovereignty over any captured Ukrainian territory. The United States cannot recognize complaints from Poutines, or we may establish a dangerous precedent for other authoritarian regimes, such as the Chinese Communist Party, to imitate, said Rubio at the time.

On the other hand, Trump clearly said in a new interview with Time Magazine that the United States could indeed recognize that Mr. Poutines said. In fact, he went ahead and actually did it without even waiting for an agreement to be sealed.

Crimea will remain with Russia, he said in the interview, which was published on Friday. He again blamed Ukraine for Russia's decision to invade him, saying that what caused the start of the war is when they started talking about NATO.

The net effect of Mr. Trumps bows to Russia and the dismantling of American institutions which irritated Moscow is to undermine the position of the Americas against a major opponent, argued that David Shimer, a former adviser in Russia of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. last month, noted Mr. Shimer, the intelligence community declared that Russia remains a potential threat to the United States, and the presence and global interests.

The current approach, said Shimer, favors Russia in all levels of concession after a concession on Ukraine, dismantling our main soft power tools and weakening our alliance network across Europe, which has historically helped the United States to manage the Russian aggression of a position of force.

