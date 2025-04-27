



Washington – The wife of a coast -in -service goalkeeper was arrested earlier this week by the federal immigration authorities inside the family residential section of US Air Naval station in Key West, Florida, after being reported in a routine safety check, officials announced on Saturday.

The spouse is not a member of the Coast Guard and was held by internal security surveys in accordance with a legal dismissal order, said the spokesperson for the Coast Guard. Steve Roth in a press release confirming the arrest at the base of Thursdays. The Coast Guard works in close collaboration with HSI and others to enforce federal laws, including immigration.

According to an American official, the woman's work visa expired around 2017 and was marked for the withdrawal of the United States a few years later. She and the Côte goalkeeper were married at the start of this year, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an application incident.

Although the Trump administration has made immigration arrests an absolute priority for the application of federal laws, it did not immediately seem that the arrest based on the military spouse was part of a wider scan.

The manager said that when the Woman and her coastal guardus was preparing to move into their dwellings on Wednesday, they went to the visitors control center to obtain a pass so that she can access the installation of Key West. During the selection of routine safety required for access to the base, the name of the woman was reported as a problem.

Basic staff contacted the naval criminal investigative service, who examined the issue, said the official. The security personnel of the NCIS and the Coast Guard obtained the permission of the basic commander to enter the installation, then went to the home of the Côte goalkeeper on Thursday, said the official. They were joined by internal security surveys, an immigration unit and customs application.

HSI finally put the spouse in detention and the manager said they thought she was still detained. The officials did not provide the name of the country where it comes from.

The Coast Guard referred questions about the identity of women, immigration status and ice accusations, which did not respond to a request for comments on Saturday. The Ministry of Internal Security has also not responded to a request for comments.

The husband of the arrested woman is a coast guard assigned to the USCGC Mohawk, a cutter 270 feet long based in Key West. The couple moved to the American government's housing at the neighboring naval air station.

An online database following ship movements shows that the Mohawk has been moored in its reception port since mid-March. A press release of March 16 indicates that the ship had recently returned following a deployment of 70 days in the Pacific Ocean Eastern on mission to intercept illegal drug shipments.

In a statement, the navy said that she had entirely cooperated with the federal authorities of the application of laws on this subject. We take safety and access to naval installations seriously.

The author of the Associated Press Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.

