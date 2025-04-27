We miss billions of dollars while politicians prevail for tourists abroad | US News





Every summer, Cheryl goes to Iowa, from his house in St Kitts. She rents a three-bedroom house for her and her adult children based in the United States. She usually rents a car too, and the family comes out for dinners and explores local attractions. Cheryl generally spends $ 10,000 on the trip.

Not this year.

High-level deportations and detentions of Trump administrations at the border mean that Cheryl, from Canada, will not come to the United States. Another victim of Donald prevails over the position of the hard line, and a symbol of a travel and tourism industry that should miss billions of dollars this year due to the policies and actions of governments.

I do not feel safe, Cheryl, who asked that the Guardian did not use his name for fear of reprisals, said. I like my children and my family more than anything, it is the only one to feel dangerous that stops me. I am too old and tired to sleep on concrete.

She is not the only one to have worries despite the trumps this week that we are dealing with our tourists.

The number of foreign visitors to the United States fell 11.6% in March compared to the previous year, including a 17.2% drop in people traveling from Western Europe, according to US government data. And taking into account a large part of the visibility on the detentions and deportations of travelers from mid-March, this figure is due even more, which would be devastating for the tourism industry and beyond.

The Canadians, unhappy with the trumps, repeated threats to colonize Canada as a 51st state, were at the forefront of the decline. The main airlines in Canada have been forced to reduce flights to us, including Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles, because reservations so far in 2025 have plunged, while car visits have decreased by 32% in March.

It was supposed to be an exceptional year for American tourism. After an abrupt drop in industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of international visitors had to return to the levels before 2010. No more.

Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics, a tourism research group, said that before the inauguration of Trumps, his group had predicted a 9% increase in international trips to the United States in 2025. They are now waiting for a 12% drop in international trips.

You are considering substantial losses this year, about a loss of $ 10 billion this year in international travel expenses compared to last year, said Sacks.

This comes to the basic principle that we have seen over the decades is that travelers can go where they want, when they wish. Thus, antipathy towards a destination will have notable effects. It is very elastic with this type of external factors, then you add to that the high -level prisoners who have had a lot of press, especially in Europe.

The inhabitants of Spain and Germany seem to have been particularly dissuaded, with 25% and 28% of visitors in less trips and Tour and Tour have reported. The United Kingdom, Germany and other European countries have updated their travel guidelines for people who plan to go to the United States, potentially attenuating more trips, and it is already felt in some of the most popular destinations in the country.

Ticket sales for the statue of freedom have dropped by 6% so far in April, reported the New York Post, while hotel reservations for New York hotels later this year are decreasing by 20% compared to last year. In Los Angeles, where the tourism and hotel industry employs more than 500,000 people, people are also concerned.

The way we are perceived on a global scale is that we explode not only our economy, but everyone Elsses Economy, said Jackie Filla, president of the Los Angeles hotel association in La Times.

People don't think it's good, they don't think it's just, so why would they go to America?

Trump said on Thursday that the drop in visitors was not a big problem, despite the economy threats.

I could see a little [of] nationalism at work, said Trump. When asked if people were afraid of coming to the United States, the president said: No. We treat our tourists very well. Were the capital of tourism in the world. There is no place like that.

It is not only the hotels and tourist guides that will be affected. The money spent by international visitors filters in a number of different industries: from entertainment to retail, transportation to restaurants. And the decline may not be limited to foreign visitors.

Meanwhile, the number of people who make domestic trips should also decrease, said Sacks, while Trumps Trade War threatens to increase prices and reduce the available income from peoples. A MMGY survey, a travel marketing company, 80% of Americans said that their travel behavior will change as a result of the economy in difficulty.

In a kind of dark consolation for those who denounce the political divisions of the USS, the democratic and republican states should be affected as hard.

This will affect blue states and red states. Florida is very exposed to Canadian and European markets. Texas is very exposed to European markets and Latin America. And California and New York are very exposed to international travel, said Sacks.

There is therefore nowhere to hide.

