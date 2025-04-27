Family arrested by American border agents while trying to move to Canada





The mother of a family of four undocumented immigrants who were arrested by American border agents while fleeing in Canada told Newsweek that they had spent more than two weeks in a locked window.

“My four -year -old child woke up crying. She dreamed of running freely in the park and going to McDonald's,” Aracely told Newsweek.

Aracely is only identified by her first name because she remains in a precarious situation in the United States.

“They reduced us to nothing when they did not believe us. They destroyed all our hopes, all our happiness that we would have a security life in Canada after so many years of fear. We are so afraid,” she said.

Newsweek contacted customs and border protection (CBP) for comments.

Why it matters

The Trump administration seeks to remove millions of undocumented immigrants as part of a hard strategy to carry out mass deportations.

The White House said that anyone living in the country without legal status is considered by the administration to be a “criminal”.

The sure agreement of the third country between Canada and the United States requires that refugees must request asylum in the first sure country they reach. Canada generally returns to the United States's arrival applicants at land borders, unless it meets specific exceptions, such as having a member of the nearby family legally residing in Canada.

An American customs and border protection agent runs a vehicle entering the United States from Canada to the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on August 9, 2021. An American customs and border protection agent runs a vehicle entering the United States from Canada to the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on August 9, 2021. Paul Sancyya / Ap

In March, the family crossed the rainbow bridge to Canada from the United States.

Aracely was accompanied by her partner and their two daughters, aged four and 14. Aracely, who is from El Salvador, intended to meet his brother, a Canadian citizen.

“We fled the danger in Salvador. Because I have a Canadian citizen brother living in Canada and we knew that we qualified to make an asylum complaint in Canada by virtue of the secure agreement of the third country, we decided to make our asylum complaint on the Canadian border,” said Aracely Newsweek.

Canadian border officials have denied family entrance and returned to the United States, where they were detained at the American entrance port in Niagara Falls, NY, for almost two weeks, said Aracley.

Aracely and her Common husband spent years living in the United States without legal status. Speed ​​by the strict repression of immigration from the Trump administration, they decided to leave and find the family in Canada.

“We lived in fear,” she said.

Aracely had documents that she hoped to facilitate entry into Canada for her family – certificates proving her relationship with her brother.

The Canada Border Services Agency began to examine Aracely's documents. She said that the officer had focused on minor differences in the names indicated. Aracely's birth certificate showed his father with a surname, while his brother's document has scored two. Although their mother's family names were equaled, there were slight variations in her first name, although both started with the same letter, according to CBC News.

The border officials returned the backpacks of the family and escorted them through the rainbow bridge. Aracely told us that the CBP had placed them in a maintenance cell with beds, a sofa and a television, where they stayed for three days. If they needed the bathroom, they had to knock on the door to be escorted by civil servants.

They were then transferred to a windowless cell with four and a half-mother beds separating the toilet and the sink. Aracely said that she and her husband were waiting for their daughters to fall asleep before affording to cry.

She described the two weeks of detention as difficult. They were given frozen chicken sandwiches thawed by CBP officers in the microwave, but sometimes they were still partially frozen. They did not have access to the showers but received a camping style shower bag for each person. During their detention, they were allowed to leave the cell three times to walk in a corridor.

On March 28, they were informed that ACBSA officials would come back to them again.

ASSSA officials once again expressed doubts about the authenticity of family documents.

“They told us that we had to be expelled immediately in the United States, that they had been very generous to entertain our case a second time,” said Aracely.

The family was brought back to the Niagara Falls entrance port cell.

On April 1, a CBP officer informed them that Aracely’s partner was transferred to a detention center in Batavia, NY, before an expulsion hearing in May. The family would have only been given three minutes to say goodbye.

“We were afraid that my husband and I could be separated from our young children and deportees from the United States under Trump. But the thing we feared is now,” she said.

“We are honest people and we have done our best to prove that we are eligible to enter Canada, but we have been returned.”

What people say

Aracely told CBS News: “My husband was taken to a detention center. It's so inhuman and it also happens to other people.”

Heather Neufeld, family lawyer in Canada, told Newsweek: “We are proud to be a country that highly values ​​human rights, but our government is now an accomplice to put families in search of asylums followed by the American authorities to undergo a solitary procedure and procedure. Activate the review of the errors made by Canadian border services and that Canada does not help President Trump in his quest to expel asylum seekers.

“Similarly, the United States was considered a place of new beginnings and dreams realizing. These detention policies and mass deportations negatively affect the global perception of the United States as a leader in court and compassion.”

The Canada Border Services Agency told Newsweek IT “does not provide comments or provide details on specific individual cases”.

What happens next

Aracely and her daughters are currently residing in a refuge in Buffalo, where she is required to check with the immigration authorities every week. Its expulsion audience is provided for Christmas Eve.

