The judge says that ice expelled two -year -old American citizen without a significant process

On Friday, a federal judge said that he firmly suspects that the Trump administration had expelled a 2 -year -old American citizen in Honduras “without a significant process”.

The child was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, January 4, 2023, according to court documents. The child was placed in police custody by immigration and customs application on Tuesday morning with her mother and 11 -year -old sister, while the mother attended a routine registration with the Federal Agency, according to the petition.

In order to dispel our strong suspicion that the government has just exported an American citizen without a significant process, the American district judge Terry Doughty ordered an audience on May 16 in Monroe, in Louisiana.

The judge added that it is illegal and unconstitutional to deport, to have to expulsion or to recommend the expulsion of an American citizen, citing the expulsion case A2012.

Doughty, chief judge of the American district court of the western district of Louisiana, was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Immigration and customs application immediately responded to requests for comments on Saturday.

The parent made the decision to take the child with him to Honduras. It is common for parents to want to be kidnapped with their children, “said assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement provided by the Ministry of Internal Security.

The federal government, said Doughty, argues that everything is fine because the mother wants the child to be expelled with her, but the court does not know it.

In his order of April 25, Doughty said he had tried to reach the 2 -year -old mother on the phone, to determine if she wanted her child to be expelled with her, as the government supported, but government lawyers told her that the mother had just been released in Honduras.

Sought -after

After the father of the 2 -year -old child learned on Tuesday that his family had been detained, his lawyer called immigration officials to inform them that the child, a girl identified by the VML initials, is an American citizen and could not be expelled, according to court documents. VML's father, who lives in the United States, asked that the girl be placed with a goalkeeper who is “ready and disposed” to take care of her in the United States.

According to the court file, when the father contacted an official of immigration and customs and the application, it was said that he could try to recover VML but that he would also be placed in police custody.

On Thursday, a lawyer for a family friend, who had received the temporary provisional guard of the child, asked for a temporary ban prescription, requesting the immediate release of the 2 -year -old child, affirming that she was under irreparable damage by being held.

Before Doughty could consider the petition and the request for a ban, VML was expelled with her mother and sister on Friday morning.

Government lawyers declared in a court depositing that the child's mother had legal custody of the child and that she indicated in writing that she wanted to take her daughter to Honduras.

The letter, in Spanish and dated 6:23 p.m. Thursday, bed: “I'm going to take my daughter … with me in Honduras.”

Doughty noted in his order for an audience in May that VML and his mother were still in the air and in police custody when he asked to speak with the mother. The government responded an hour later that the mother was released in Honduras, according to the deposit.

Aclu answers

Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union published a statement indicating that not only was the 2-year-old American citizen was expelled, but that the New Orleans' immigration and customs office expelled two other American children aged 4 and 7 that day.

More: exclusive: Doj Memo offers an expulsion plan Tren in Aragua

ACLU said that 2-year-old children and two other children in a separate case were expelled from the United States “in deeply disturbing circumstances that raise serious regular procedure problems.”

The second family, which was detained Thursday and expelled on Friday, included a child suffering from a rare form of metastatic cancer which “was expelled without medication or the ability to consult their treating physicians despite the ice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/04/26/judge-ice-deported-two-year-old/83293111007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

