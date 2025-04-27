USA Wrestling | Valencia, Diakomihalis, Snyder Headline Claw Us Us Open Mens Freestyle Finals





Las Vegas, nev. During a night in which six wrestlers won their first national senior freestyle title, there were exceptional performances of veterans stars who made the evening particularly exciting at 2025 Claw US Open.

The champions of this evening obtained a place in Final X, which takes place for the prudential center in Newark, on June 14. Final X will determine the members of the American world team 2025 in Mens and Womens Freestyle who will participate in the world championships in Zagreb, Croatia in September.

There were two finals in which the two athletes had gone from medalists around the world, and it was the young star who returned with the US Open Stop Sign Trophy

At 86 kg, the World Bronze 2023 medalist, Zahid Valencia, won an 8-4 victory over the double Olympic medalist and quadruple world champion Kyle Dake. Valencia took control in the first period, jumping in an advance of 5-1 on a withdrawal and turning, plus an exit point. Dake fought to close the scoring at 6-4, but a removal of Valence with five seconds on the left sealed the victory. Valencia was appointed exceptional wrestler for her performance after winning her second US Open title

At 70 kg, the silver medalist in the world 2022 Yianni Diakomihalis broke a 2-2 draw with a withdrawal of four points with less than 40 seconds in the fight and added an additional withdrawal for an 8-2 victory against the double medalist in the world James Green. Diakomihalis rose up to 70 kg, a weight that Green has made seven US American teams. Diakomihalis won the US Open for the last time in 2019.

The 2016 Olympic champion, the double Olympic finalist and triple world champion Kyle Snyder won his second US Open career title with a 11-0 technical fall against Jonathan Aiello in the 97 kg final. Snyder won the US Open the last time in 1995, the first year he became a member of the US world team.

The only other previous champion of the US Open to win a title this evening was Joey McKenna at 65 kg. McKenna scored a second period of withdrawal to defeat the double NCAA champion, Jesse Mendez, 3-1. McKenna was 2018 US Open champion.

Luke Lildahl (57 kg), Jax Forrest (61 kg), Mitchell Mesenbrink (74 kg), Evan Wick (79 kg), Trent Hidlay (92 kg) and Wyatt Hendrickson (79 kg), Trent Hidlay (92 kg).

Lildahl, a first-year student in Penn State, scored four withdrawals and two steps to stop Liam Cronin, during a technical fall of 10-0 in the first period. Lildahl will face the Olympic Olympic silver medalist in 2024, Spencer Lee, in Final X.

Forrest, a junior high school student, was also impressive during his 19-8 technical fall on the member of the world team of 2022, Seth Gross at 61 kg. Gross led the 6-2 match, but Forrest quickly equaled it to 6-6 with a withdrawal and a turn. Forrest opened his offense with a variety of withdrawals and turns to win the stop. Forrest will face the 2024 Vito Arujau global bronze medalist in Final X.

Lildahl and Forrest are the only American open champions to know their last X opponents. In the other weight categories, the second opponent will be determined at the World Team Trials Senior Challenge tournament in Louisville, Ky., May 16-17.

In a battle of the former U20 world champions and NCAA champions, Mesenbrink opened a tight match to mark a technical fall of 16-6 against David Carr at 74 kg. Carr led at the start of 4-1, but Mesenbrink responded with a withdrawal of four points to lead 5-4 to the break. During the second period, Mesenbrink was able to mark withdrawals and a turn to close the victory.

Mesenbrink received a new prize, the most exciting wrestler Claw, for his performance.

Wick became the United States champion at 79 kg with a 9-1 victory over the 2025 NCAA champion, Dean Hamiti, Jr. Hamiti led 1-0 at the break, but Wick opened the match with a withdrawal and four laces in the ankle in the second period.

Dominating the match with an effective underground, Hidlay marked a withdrawal, turning and going out in the first period to carry out 5-0, and won a 7-1 victory over Aeoden Sinclair. It was a busy day for Sinclair, who was also in competition at 86 kg in the U20 nationals who stood on other carpets during the day.

Hendrickson continued his exceptional struggle, adding a US Open title to the NCAA Div. I won the title he won in March. In the final, Hendrickson was dominant on his feet and added some turns in GUT, to win a 14-3 victory over Demetrius Thomas in the final.

The Titan Mercury WC won the title of the team at Mens Freestyle this year.

US Mens Freestyle Open

In Las Vegas, Nev., April 25-26

57 kg

1st – Luke Lildahl (Nittany Lion Luck / TMWC) Dec. Liam Cronin (Nebraska RTC / TMWC), 10-0 (2:45)

3rd – Nico Provo (California Regional Training Center) TF Brendan McCrone (Ohio RTC / TMWC)), 13-2 (2:04)

5th – Austin Assad (Seasons Freestyle Club) for. Daniel Deshazer (Gopher Wrestling Club,

7th – Brady Roark (Jackrabbit Wrestling Club) TF Dalton Henderson (Virginie), 17-6 (4:09)

61 kg

1st – Jax Forrest (Cowboy RTC / TMWC) Tech Fall Seth Gross (Matpac Wrestling Club), 19-8 (5:35)

3rd – Marcus Blaze (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) Dec. Benjamin Davino (Ohio RTC / TMWC)), 7-0

5th – Austin Desanto (Hawkeye WC / TMWC)) Dec. Michael McGee (Atreus Wrestling Club), 10-6

7th – Fernando BARTO (California) DISQ. Nathan Tomasello (West Coast RTC / TMWC)

65 kg

1st – Joseph McKenna (Cowboy RTC / TMWC) Dec. Jesse Mendez (Ohio RTC / TMWC), 3-2

3rd – Aden Valencia (California RTC / TMWC) Dec. Real Woods (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club), 5-3

5th – Beau Bartlett (Nittany Lion WC / TMWC) Dec. Carter Young (Cowboy RTC / TMWC), 7-1

7th – Tom Crook (Southeast RTC / TMWC)) med. For. Vince Cornella (Spartan Combat RTC / TMWC)

70 kg

1st – Yealo's Billaos (sscenting / MTC / MTCW) of accommodation. Jame Green (Nerbraska RTCWC), 8-2

3rd – Ian Parker (Wrestling Club Cavalier) Dec. Will Lewan (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club), 2-1

5th – Bryce Andonian (Southeast RTC / TMWC)) Dec. Brayton Lee (Indiana RTC), 14-11

7th – Jackson Arrington (Wolfpack WC / TMWC)) Dec. Yahya Thomas (New Jersey RTC / TMWC), 5-2

74 kg

1st – Mitchell Mesenbrink (Nittany Lion WC / TMWC) Tech. Fall David Carr (RTC / TMWC cyclone), 16-6 (5:32)

3rd – Quincy Monday (New Jersey RTC / TMWC)) Dec. Jarrett Jacques (Tiger Style Wrestling Club), 11-3

5th – Terrell Barraclough (Brunson UVRTC) Dec. Peyton Hall (West Virginia RTC), 3-2

7th – Edward Scott (Wolfpack WC / TMWC)) DEC. Drayden Morton (West Coast Régional Training Center), 2-1

79 kg

1st – Evan Wick (Socal RTC / TMWC) Dec. Dean Hamiti JR (Cowboy RTC / TMWC), 9-1

3rd – Simon Ruiz (Spartan Combat RTC / TMWC) Dec. Carson Kharchla (Ohio RTC / TMWC)), 7-7

5th – Muhamed McBryde (New York Athletic Club) Dec. Kennedy on Monday (New Jersey RTC / TMWC), 7-6

7th – Ethan Riddle (Minnesota – RTC) TF Dajun Johnson (Ranger Wrestling Club), 14-4 (4:56)

86 kg

1st – Zahid Valencia (Cowboy RTC / TMWC) Dec. Kyle Dake (Nittany Lion WC / TMWC), 8-4

3rd – Chance Marsteller (New Jersey RTC / TMWC) Dec. Parker Keckeisen (Panther Wrestling Club RTC), 4-2

5th – Rocco Welsh (KD Training Center) Dec. Marcus Coleman (RTC / TMWC cyclone), 6-5

7th – Chris Moore (Illinois Regional Training Center) Dec. Brayden Thompson (Cowboy RTC / TMWC), 9-2

92 kg

1st – Trent Hidlay (Wolfpack WC / TMWC) Dec. Aeoden Sinclair (Tiger Style Wrestling Club), 7-1

3rd – Michael Macchiavello (Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC / TMWC)) Dec. Eric Schultz (Nebraska RTC / TMWC), 2-1

5th – Dustin Plott (Cowboy RTC / TMWC)) Dec. Hayden Walters (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club), 8-0

7th – Patrick Brophy (Charleston Regional Training Center) Dec. Jack Davis (Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC), 8-1

97 kg

1st – Kyle Snyder (Nittany Lion WC / TMWC) Tech Fall Jonathan Aiello (Pennsylvania RTC / TMWC), 11-0 (3:19)

3rd – Zane Lanham (Virginia -Western) Dec. Christian Knop (TMWC / Wolfpack RTC), 3-0

5th – Gavin Hoffman (Pennsylvania) Dec. Ethan Laird (DMV RTC), 8-2

7th – Massoma Endene (Burg Training Center) Dec. Tyrie Houghton (Wolfpack WC / TMWC), 8-4

125 kg

1st – Wyatt Hendrickson (Cowboy RTC / Air Force WCAP) Tech Fall Demetrius Thomas (NYAC), 14-3 (3:51)

3rd – Christian Lance (Nebraska RTC / TMWC)) for. Hayden Zillmer (Gopher Wrestling Club)

5th – Trent Hillger (Gopher Wrestling Club) Med. For. Jordan Wood (New York Athletic Club)

7th – Lucas Stoddard (West Point Wrestling Club) TF Alex Semenenko (Brown Regional Training Center), 11-0 (3:56)

Exceptional wrestler Zahid Valence

The most exciting crawing the wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink

Class 1 team. Titan Mercury WC, 2. New York Athletic Club

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themat.com/news/2025/april/26/valencia-diakomihalis-snyder-headline-exciting-claw-u-s-open-men-s-freestyle-finals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos