British scientists try to darken the sun





Your support will help us tell the story

Independence, from reproductive rights to climate change, has a basis for the development of stories. Whether we investigate the finance of ELON Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, produce the latest documentary 'The Word', we know how important it is to parse the facts in the message, whether American women are fighting for American women fighting for reproductive rights.

At such an important moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Through donations, we can continue to send journalists to talk to both sides of the story.

Independence is trusted by Americans overall political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news media, we choose to see and analyze Americans in Paywalls. We think that everyone should be able to use quality journalism.

Your support creates all the differences

British scientists were able to test the technology to block sunlight as part of the 50 million government funding system to fight global warming.

The Geo-Engineering Project is expected to provide a few weeks of delivering, and scientists can see the techniques by firing the reflective particle clouds into the atmosphere or using the seawater spray to brighter the clouds.

Another way is to thin a natural powerful cloud that acts as a heat trapping blanket.

If you succeed, the sunlight with less sunlight reaches the earth's surface and temporarily cools the earth's surface.

I thought it was a relatively inexpensive way to cool the earth, but critics warned that it could cause fatal confusion in the weather pattern and even rain in areas that were important for food production.

Last year, in a document published by ARIA for the project, we presented an example of a climate tipping point, including the melting of Artic Winter Sea ICE (Getty Images).

Other scientists say geography engineering can reduce the driving force for preventing fossil fuel combustion, the root cause of climate change.

This project will be funded by the Advanced Research and Invention Agency known as ARIA.

The government followed 50 million for controversial experiments, but a total of 800 million taxpayers were paid for the next four years.

Professor Mark Symes, the leader of Aria, who leads Geo-Engineering Project, said: Tolarization is very important, but due to current progress, there is a risk of causing climate tip points due to a lot of temperature.

The program will explore an unpopular question about how the Earth can be cooled and responsible for the time needed to avoid climate disasters. ”

In a document published by ARIA last year, he presented an example of these tippoints, including the melting of the Artic Winter Sea ICE, the loss of the Amazon rainforest and the loss of ecosystem loss, and the collapse of the main land -based ice sheets.

He explained that the solution is to stop the combustion of fossil fuels and remove excessive greenhouse gases, but it may not be fast enough to prevent these tips from developing.

Instead, he hopes that this project will help us buy bulletproofing time.

Professor Symes said the project will not use toxic substances, environmental impact assessments will be announced before the outdoor experiment, and the local community in the region will consult.

More information about the project is expected to be posted next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/block-sunlight-british-scientists-global-warming-b2740295.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos