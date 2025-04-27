The United States and Iran transmit prudent positivity after finishing third cycle of nuclear talks





CNN –

The leaders of the United States and Iran painted a positive but cautious image of talks between the Nuclear Program Irans on Saturday, after the third phase of the discussions wrapped in Oman.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Middle East American envoy Steve Witkoff led the delegations. Technical experts also had discussions on Irans' nuclear program and what an agreement would look like.

Today, the third cycle of talks, in Muscat, was positive and productive. The latter series of direct and indirect discussions lasted more than four hours. There is still a lot to do, but other progress has been made to conclude an agreement. We have agreed to see each other soon, in Europe, and we thank our omani partners for facilitating these talks, said a senior administration official.

Experts have described the third cycle of talks as a more difficult phase of technical negotiations while Washington presents its conditions.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there were still differences in major and detail issues and said they were full of hope but prudent to the idea of ​​reaching an agreement.

It was a very calm and organized environment to facilitate conversations. The negotiations this time were much more serious than the previous ones; We are involved in more detailed conversations, more expert and more technical level. Expert conversations also went well, said Araghchi on Saturday.

Saturday talks came while Tehran and Washington remained strongly divided on the details of the Irans nuclear program, making it a fundamental problem that the two parties try to solve. The American and Iranian delegations gathered last Saturday for a second cycle of high-level talks in the middle of optimism soaked on a diplomatic path to follow and after a first round took place in the Omanaise Muscat capital earlier this month.

Omans' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Bin Hamad Al Busaidi, said talks would continue next week.

The United States and Iran have described the previous and positive talks, despite President Donald prevails over the threat of the Israeli United States and military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites if Tehran fails to accept an agreement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the United States does not consider that Iran enriching its own nuclear matter, but rather is nuclear fuel uranium necessary for a civil energy program. Iran has repeatedly said that its right to enrich uranium is not negotiable.

Iran and the global powers, of which the United States, concluded a nuclear agreement in 2015, known as JCPOA, under which Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions that have paralyzed its economy.

Trump abandoned this agreement in 2018 during his first presidential mandate. Iran retaliated by increasing its enrichment of uranium up to 60% purity, closer to the level of around 90% necessary to make a bomb.

The president said that he wanted a stronger agreement with Iran than that reached in 2015 under the Obama administration, but US officials were the subject of their requests during the last month.

