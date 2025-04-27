



The United Kingdom and New Zealand announced on April 21 to deepen their defense, security and economic partnerships at the meeting between Keir Starmer and New Zealand Prime Minister New Zealand.

According to the British government's statement, the two leaders visited the Interflex Operation, where the British and New Zealand troops jointly train the Ukrainian army. New Zealand has contributed to more than 54,000 Ukrainian military training and is expected to confirm the extension of participation by the end of 2025.

Starmer praised his partnership from Gallipoli beach to important things about the Interflex operation. The UK and New Zealand have shown their shoulders for generations who pursue peace and stability, until they are important about the Interflex operation and our support for our support for Ukraine.

Leaders also instructed the defense ministers to create a new joint defense partnership to succeed in the previous agreement from 2015. This is an increase in defense expenditures from the United Kingdom to 2.5%to 2.5%to 2%. The notable stage in this new cooperation is that Royal New Zealand Navys Frigate HMNZS TE KAHA will join the British airline Strike Group in the Indian Ocean to start the Indo-Pacific deployment.

In addition, Prime Minister Starmer announced a drone agreement by New Zealand company Syos Aerospace, supporting Ukraine, creating 45 jobs in facilities in Fareham, Hampshire. Starmer said that this measure reflects the government's change plan and aims to return money to the pockets of those who work through highly skilled jobs, powerful and elastic economy and greater opportunities.

In addition to defense, economic cooperation was a key focus. Leaders, in particular, tried to expand freedom and open trade through comprehensive and progressive agreements on the Pacific Crossing Partnership and the UK-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. According to the government, quantum trade between products and services between the two countries increased 5.3% year -on -year by September 2024, reaching 3.6 billion.

The press release also emphasized recent commercial success, including a contract that supplies emergency vehicles to Scotland companies to firefighting and emergency New Zealand, contracts that support 25 jobs in Scotland, and a new investor partnership to promote the development of agricultural technologies.

Prime Minister Starmer concluded: As the world becomes more and more dangerous, I am proud of how many things we are doing to continue our work to strengthen our nation and economic security, deploy the Navy in the Indian-Pacific Ocean, and to continue our work to continue our work in order to stretch Ukraine more and more aggressive Russia.

