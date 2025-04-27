Former American ambassador to Russia at the Trump-Zelenskyy meetingExBulletin





Scott Detrow de NPR speaks with the former American ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, today's meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Scott Detrow, host:

President Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican this morning. A photo shows that the two leaders sitting face to face were snuggled together in an apparently deep conversation on the touch of the funeral of Pope Francis. The White House says that the two had, citing, “a very productive discussion”. And on social networks earlier in the day, President Trump criticized his Russian counterpart, writing, citing: “There was no reason why Putin pulled missiles in civil zones. It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he hits me.” All this comes a day after the American envoy Steve Witkoff met President Putin in Moscow to discuss a possible end to the war in Ukraine. Here to talk about what all this high -level diplomacy means is Michael McFaul. He was an American ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration and is currently director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at the University of Stanford. To welcome.

Michael McFaul: Thank you for doing me.

Detow: Let's start with this meeting. What do you do with the meeting? What do you do with the fact that Trump posted on social networks criticizing Vladimir Putin, not Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

McFaul: Well, I'm glad they had the meeting. Whenever they can meet, especially a counter one, without cameras, without staff, is always a good thing because then President Zelenskyy can explain his position directly to President Trump. President Zelenskyy's reaction on social networks has been very positive, and other staff have said positive things. And as you have just noted, President Trump also criticized Putin. He suggested that he may not have been serious about peace and that there should be sanctions. And this is, in my opinion, a correct evaluation of the place where Putin has been so far, and it would be a correct prescription to try to put pressure on Russia – something that President Trump and his team have never done. But I would also emphasize that President Trump still sounds difficult on social networks and says many things rhetorically and very rarely according to concrete actions when we are talking about pressure on Putin, pressure on Russia.

Detrow: This is at the funeral of Pope Francis, who has pushed for several years for peace in Ukraine. In a different way, Trump and the Trump administration put pressure on Ukraine to conclude an agreement to end the war. Trump said yesterday that he thought Ukraine and Russia are close. How do you read that? What do you think that happens in the coming weeks? Do you think this war could end?

McFaul: I'm not sure. I worry that Putin is not serious to end this war. I think Putin thinks that time is on her side. Trump and his team will eventually be frustrated and will go away. They will reduce military assistance to Ukraine. And it is in favor of Putin to continue the war and try to conquer the territory on the grounds that he has already annexed on paper. You buy a card in Russia today, and it has four of these regions of Ukraine as part of the Russian Federation.

Detrow: curious to know what is your best realistic reading right now and not what you would like to see, but what you think is realistic. What you think that the best position Ukraine could be in a kind of peace agreement could be at the moment, given the workforce, given the gable front and given that under President Trump, the United States is very clear that it will not continue to support Ukraine in the way that the United States has made this war for several years. For example, what do you think the best scenario is here for Ukraine?

McFaul: Well, I would disconnect two different things that merge. There is a ceasefire, then there is a permanent peace agreement to end the war. And I think these are two very different things. I think above all, obtain a ceasefire-and even if it must be minimal, obtain a cease-fire that the two parties say that we are not going to attack civilian targets, it would be a great success for the Ukrainians. Remember, Putin constantly, every day and just a few days ago, once again, in their capital of kyiv, attacks civilian targets. I call it terrorism. It would be great to finish. And then this moment, if you arrived at a ceasefire, could create the permissive conditions for a longer negotiation which, I think, could last for months, even years, on a permanent peace regulation. And I am not optimistic, they would never get it, but at least war would stop without forcing Zelenskyy to recognize the annexation. And I think that, tragically, this is probably the best result that Ukraine can hope for today with the long -term expectations that they will save time for Europeans to help provide the weapons that we no longer go. And I say it tragically. I think it is in the national interest of America to continue to help dissuade Putin's army from going further, but obviously, President Trump, at least so far, does not agree with this.

Detrow: It's Michael McFaul, former American ambassador to Russia, now with the University of Stanford. Thank you again for talking to us.

McFaul: Thank you for doing me.

