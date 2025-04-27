



A federal judge in western Texas joined other courts to temporarily hold the deportations of Venezuelan immigrants under a law in wartime of the 18th century known as the law on extraterrestrial enemies.

US district judge David Brones in El Paso, Texas, made the decision on Friday when he ordered the release of a couple accused of being members of a Venezuelan criminal gang. Brones wrote that government lawyers have not shown that they had a lawful base to continue to have the couple for a suspected violation of the extraterrestrial enemy.

A message left with a lawyer for the couple was not immediately returned on Saturday.

The couple is accused of being part of Tren of Aragua, that the Trump administration has appointed a foreign terrorist organization. Trump invoked the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies from 1798 which allowed the president to deport the non-citizens aged 14 or over which come from a country with which the United States is at war.

Earlier this month, the United States Supreme Court blocked, for the moment, the deportations of all Venezuelan that was held in northern Texas under the law. The High Court also judged that any person deported under the Trumps Declaration first deserved a hearing before the Federal Court and has reasonable time to challenge their pending moves.

Brion's decision only applies to Venezuelan immigrants in federal custody in its judicial district. The Federal Judges of Colorado, South Texas and New York previously rendered similar decisions. Brones ordered the government to give a notice of 21 days before trying to withdraw anyone in western Texas unlike the 12 hours supporting the government is sufficient.

The El Paso affair comes as the Trump administration and local authorities come up against the repression of immigration presidents. Brion's decision occurred on the same day as the arrest of the FBIS of a milwaukee judge accused of having helped a man to escape the immigration authorities.

Brones, who was appointed to court in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, said that the requirements of regular procedure for the abolition of non-citizens are long established under the Immigration and Nationality Act as well as previous decisions of the United States Supreme Court.

There is no doubt that the unprecedented use of peacetime has caused chaos and the uncertainty of individual petitions as well as the judicial branch in the way of managing and assessing the assertions of membership leaders in Trenn de Aragua, and the invocation of extraterrestrial enemies acts as a whole, wrote Brones.

The couple, Julio Cesar Sanchez Puentes and Luddis Norelia Sanchez Garcia, obtained temporary protected status after having entered the United States of Mexico in October 2022. They were informed that their status was terminated on April 1.

They were arrested on April 16 at El Paso airport when the couple was preparing to return home to Washington, DC, where they live with their three children. They flew to Texas for a preliminary hearing of April 14 linked to the procedure for dismissal. This case continued until June 23 and the couple was authorized to remain free on bail, according to court documents.

