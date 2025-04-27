



US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said there was a path to an agreement with China on prices after having interactions with his Chinese counterparts last week in Washington.

I had an interaction with my Chinese counterparts, but it was more on traditional things like financial stability, the world's first economic warnings, told ABC News this week on Sunday, explaining that he had spoken to the Chinese during the meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington. I don't know if President Trump spoke with President XI, he added.

On Friday, Donald Trump said in an interview that tariff negotiations were underway with China, comments he repeated on his way to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, but were then refused by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinaas, who said that the United States should stop creating confusion.

A day later, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Wang Yi, said that Beijing respects international rules on the prices imposed by the United States and was looking for solidarity with other countries.

Some countries adhere to their own priorities, engage in intimidation pressure and coercive transactions and provoke trade wars without reason, exposing their extreme selfishness, Wang said in a regional meeting in Kazakhstan.

On Sunday, Bessent tried to weave the contradictory signals on the progress made to defuse a trade war threatening the global growth of SAP.

The Chinese will see this high price level is not durable for their business, he said. He added that Bekins deny that negotiations are underway for a Chinese audience.

I think they play with another audience, said Bessent. We have a process in place and, again, I believe that these Chinese prices are not durable.

The first path will be, once again, a de -escalation, which I think that the Chinese must have. Then, I think there can be an agreement in principle, these 17 or 18 important commercial transactions which negotiated.

But Bessent warned that a trade agreement can take months and said negotiations with other important American business partners were growing. Some of them are evolving very well, especially with Asian countries, he said, praising Trumps' negotiation strategy.

In game theory, this is called strategic uncertainty, he said. So you are not going to tell the person on the other side of the negotiation where you will find yourself. And Nobodys better create this lever effect than President Trump.

The comments of the Treasury Secretary are intervened while the best American retailers have warned the White House that the prices will cause empty store shelves and price increases in a few weeks.

Friday, Bloomberg said that the Chinese fast fashion giant increased the American prices of its products, from dresses to kitchen utensils on Friday before imminent prices on small plots. The average price of the 100 best products in the beauty and health category increased by 51%; More than 30% for home and kitchen products and toys; And an increase of 377% of the price of a set of cookbooks of 10 rooms.

On Sunday, the United States of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the United States held daily conversations with China on prices. Every day, we are in conversation with China, as well as the 99 and 100 other countries that came to the table, said Rollins on the state of the CNNS Union.

Rollins said the president was ready to bail out American farmers if the continuous trade war exports of basic products, in particular soy and pork sales to China.

First of all, prayer is that it does not need to happen, but secondly, if it is, in the short term, just as in Trump 1, we are preparing for this, said Rollins.

Rollins said it could take months before we know if a bailout is necessary.

I don't think I was going to need it, but if we do it, it will be there, said Rollins.

