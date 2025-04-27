The British anti -terrorism police investigated after two women were investigated after a crossbow attack





The British anti -terrorism police are investigating attacks that seriously emerged in the northern British city of Leeds on Saturday. The police said they recovered their crossbows and firearms.

The police arrested a 38 -year -old man, who was taken to the hospital due to self -injury.

They said they were not looking for others in connection with the attack that took place on Saturday afternoon, and the motivation of violence was under investigation.

West Yorkshire's assistant professor Carl Galvin said that the troops that led the early police operation were clearly shocking. He was grateful to civilians and emergency respondents who helped victims.

We will urge people to strongly urge people not to guess online or share information or videos that can affect active investigations.

The incident occurred in the debate over British violence and terrorism, and it is believed that three young girls were killed in South Port in northwestern England in July. Last year, the knife attack caused a riot, which caused the information and the right stirrer.

Knife crime is more common than a British crossbow attack, but the use of weapons is unprecedented in this country. In July, a man with a crossbow killed three women in a former partner in London.

The police said a separate crossbow attack, which caused injuries that did not threaten life, was reported in London in March last year.

