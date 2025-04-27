Ice expelled 3 American citizens, say the lawyers of their families





Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (AP) Immigration and customs agents have been expelled in recent days, the mother of Cuban origin of a 1 year old girl, separating them indefinitely and three children aged 2, 4 and 7 years old who are American citizens with their mothers of Honduurian origin, their lawyers said on Saturday.

The three cases raise questions about who is expelled, and why, and the battle of Amida in the Federal Court if the repression of the immigration of President Donald Trump went too far and too quickly to the detriment of fundamental rights.

Lawyers in cases described how women were arrested during routine checks in ice offices, given practically no possibility of speaking with lawyers or family members, then expelled within three days or less.

The American Civil Liberties Union, National Immigration Project and several other allied groups declared in a press release that the way in which the ice expelled children who are American citizens and their mothers is a shocking abuse although more and more power.

Gracie Willis of the National Immigration Project said that mothers, at the very least, had not had the right opportunity to decide if they wanted children to stay in the United States.

We have no idea what ice told them, and in this case, what was revealed is that the ice did not give them another alternative, said Willis in an interview. They did not give them the choice, that these mothers had only the possibility of taking their children with them despite the magnets available in the United States to keep them here.

The 4 -year -old child suffering from a rare form of cancer and the 7 -year -old child was expelled in Honduras during the day after being arrested with their mother, said Willis.

In the case involving the 2 -year -old player, a federal judge from Louisiana raised questions about the expulsion of the girl, saying that the government did not prove that he had done it correctly.

The lawyers of the girl's father insisted that he wanted the daughter to stay with him in the United States, while Ice argued that the mother wanted the daughter to be expelled with her in Honduras, said that the American district judge was not entirely verified by the district judge Terry Doughty in Louisiana.

Doughty, in an order on Friday, planned an audience on May 16 in the interest of dissipating our strong suspicion that the government had just expelled an American citizen without a significant process, “he wrote.

The Honduurian mother who is pregnant was stopped on Tuesday for an exceptional expulsion prescription with the 2-year-old girl and her 11-year-old Honduurian sister during a registration appointment in an ice office in New Orleans, lawyers said. The family lived in Red Baton.

Doughty called government lawyers on Friday to speak to the woman when she was in the air on an expulsion plane, to be recalled less than an hour later and said that a conversation was impossible because she had just been released in Honduras.

In a judicial file on Thursday, the father's lawyers said that Ice said he was holding the 2 -year -old girl in order to get the father to go. His lawyers did not describe his immigration status, but said that he had legally delegated his daughters to his sister-in-law, an American citizen who also lived in Baton Rouge.

The woman of Cuban origin is expelled, leaving behind the child and the husband

In Florida, a woman born in Cuban who is the mother of a 1 year old girl and the wife of an American citizen was detained during an appointment registered in an immigration and customs office in Tampa, said her lawyer on Saturday.

Heidy Schez was owned without any communication and stole in Cuba two days later. She is still breastfeeding her daughter, who suffers from convulsions, said her lawyer, Claudia Caizares.

Caizares said she had tried to submit documents with Ice to challenge the expulsion on Thursday morning, but Ice refused to accept it, saying that Schez had already disappeared, although Cizares said that it did not think it was true.

Caizares said that she had told Ice that she planned to reopen the case of Snchez to help her stay legally in the United States, but Ice told her that Schez could continue the case while she was in Cuba.

I think they follow the orders they need to withdraw a certain number of people on the day and they don't care, honestly, said Cizares.

Schez is not a criminal and has a solid argument for humanitarian reasons for allowing him to stay in the United States, said Caizares, but ice does not take this into consideration when it has to respond to what the lawyer said they were deportation benchmarks.

Schez had an exceptional expulsion prescription resulting from a failed hearing in 2019, for which she was held for nine months, said Caizares. Cuba apparently refused to accept Sanchez at the time, so Sanchez was released in 2020 and ordered to maintain a regular checkout of checks with ice, said Cizarres.

