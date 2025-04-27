



By reversing a position of administration of Biden, President Trumps Trumps the Ministry of Justice argued that a trial could continue in Manhattan who accuses a United Nations agency to provide more than a billion dollars who helped to allow Hamass on October 7, 2023, to attack Israel.

The trial indicates that the United Nations Rescue and Work Agency has enabled Hamas to siphon the funds of organizations to help build a terrorist infrastructure which included tunnel and weapons equipment that supported the attack, in which around 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

The Biden administration argued last year that UNRWA could not be prosecuted because it was part of the United Nations, which enjoys the immunity of these prosecution.

But the Ministry of Justice told a federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday that neither an UNRWA nor the agency officials appointed in the trial had the right to immunity.

The complaint in this case alleges excruciating conduct on the part of UNRWA and its officers, wrote the ministry in a letter to judge Analisa Torres of the Federal District Court, adding that the government considers that they must respond to these allegations before the American courts.

Previous administrations see the fact that they were not wrong, said the ministry.

The letter was submitted by Yaakov Mr. Roth, head of the Ministry of Justice, and Jay Clayton, American acting lawyer in the South District in New York.

UNRWA, a 75 -year -old organization, was a backbone to delivery of humanitarian aid to the two million Palestinians in Gaza.

The American government is not involved in the case against the agency, but the Ministry of Justice, in cases where it sees a federal interest, can make its opinions known in private proceedings. The Trump administration was closely combined with the war objectives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, whose government has moved to prohibit agency operations on its territory.

The trial, which requires unpertified damages, has been subject to a hundred Israeli complainants, including attack survivors, the domains of some who have been killed and at least one person who was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The trial indicates that UNRWA and current and former officials of the agency have helped and encouraged Hamas to develop its terrorist infrastructure and the staff necessary to lead the attack on October 7.

This assistance knowingly included to provide Hamas the American dollars in cash which he needed to pay the smugglers for weapons, explosives and other terrorist materials, according to the trial.

In the trial, the complainants describe how they believe that the agency funds ended up with Hamas, the Islamist group which controlled Gaza for almost 20 years and is committed to erasing the Jewish state. The United States has appointed Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization.

The complainants claim, for example, that UNRWA has deliberately paid local employees in cash and forced them to turn to money changers affiliated to Hamas for the local currency they needed to make purchases inside Gaza. This process, according to the trial, has predictably generated millions of dollars per month of additional income for Hamas.

Gavi Mairone, a human rights lawyer representing the complainants, said that they had welcomed the letter from justice to the judge, adding that the United States stands with the complainants, in agreement with our arguments and legal analysis, that UNRWA and its senior executives are not above us and international law.

No one has immunity for crimes against all of humanity, added Mr. Mairone.

Juliette Touma, agency spokesperson, said that she had seen the letter of the departments, which she said had reversed the long-standing recognition of the American governments that UNRWA is a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly and an integral part of the United Nations, authorizing the United Nations.

Ms. Touma added that UNRWA, through its lawyers, would continue to define the base of its position in court.

Sheelagh McNeill contributed to research.

