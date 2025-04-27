2 children American citizens were expelled in Honduras with their mother, said the lawyer





A 4 -year -old child and a 7 -year -old child with American citizenship were expelled alongside their mother in Honduras last week, the family lawyer said, adding to the recent chain of American citizens taken in the hairs of the transmission of immigration from Trump administrations.

Friday, the children and their mother was put in flight to Honduras, the same day, another child with American citizenship, a 2 -year -old girl, was sent to this country with her undocumented mother.

Lawyers of the two families said that mothers had not had the opportunity to leave their children in the United States before being expelled. In the case of the 2 -year -old child, whose 11 -year -old brother was also sent to Honduras, a federal judge of Louisiana said he was concerned that the administration expelled the American child against the wishes of his father, who remained in the country.

But President Trumps Border Czar, Tom Homan, denied that any American child was expelled. Speaking on the case of 2 years on CBSS on Sunday, Homan said that federal immigration agents had given his mother a choice to be expelled with or without her child, and that she had left the country with her daughter at her discretion.

The children come from two different families who lived in Louisiana. The mother of the 2 -year -old child is pregnant and the 4 -year -old child, a boy, has a rare form of cancer at an advanced stage, families for families said. They said the boy did not have access to his medication or doctors when he was in detention with his sister and his 7 -year -old mother.

The movements come as the Trump administration has increased its efforts to apply immigration and mass deportation. In Florida, last week, nearly 800 immigrants were arrested in an operation involving American immigration and customs agents and officials of the application of state laws.

The defenders of immigration and the American Civil Liberties Union condemned the actions of the administrations, which raises concerns of the regular procedure.

Gracie Willis, lawyer for the national immigration project that is involved in the 2 -year case, said what we have seen from ice in the past few days is horrible and confusing, referring to immigration and customs application.

But the administration remained firm. Having an American citizen child after entering this country illegally in this country is not a free update card, Homan said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also defended the immigration program on Sunday, insisting that the administration had only expelled mothers in both cases, not their children.

The children went with their mothers, he said that on the NBC meet the press. These children are American citizens. They can return to the United States if there is his father or someone here who wants to assume them.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Internal Security did not respond to a request for comments.

The two families were detained earlier last week during routine recordings with ice. They appeared in the intensive supervision program, a probationary program which allows people undergoing an immigration procedure to stay in the country.

The 2 year old man and his mother, as well as a 11 -year -old brother who is not an American citizen, were detained on April 22. The family with the young woman, 4 and 7 years old was detained Thursday morning, said Erin Hebert, their lawyer.

When they were detained, families were taken at New Orleans hours, the site of their appointments, said their lawyers, adding that they were prohibited from communicating with other family members or their lawyers. Lawyers for the two families said they were unable to reach mothers until they arrived in Honduras.

Ms. Hebert said she had attended the meeting with the family they represent, but the family was quickly arrested before they could talk about it. She said that she and her team planned to challenge family expulsion but still evaluated their next steps.

In a brief order made Friday by the Federal District Court of the western district of Louisiana, judge Terry A. Doughty asked why the administration had sent that the 2 -year -old child identified in the judicial archives only as VML in Honduras with his mother even if his father had asked, by an emergency request on Thursday, to prevent him from being sent abroad.

Judge Doughty, a nominated appointed by Trump, said that he was very suspected that the government had just expelled an American citizen without a significant process and set an audience for May 16 to explore the problem.

I have never seen anything like it, said Ms. Hebert. There is simply no interpretation of good faith for what happened to these children.

Alan Feuer, Minho Kim and Brandon K. Thorp contributed the reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/27/us/politics/us-citizen-children-deported-honduras-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos