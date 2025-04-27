As the market sells continues, two British stocks to consider purchasing





The best profit comes from investment when others worry about price drops. And British investors think that there is a chance to be rewarded by those looking for stocks to buy.

The most important thing in stock investment in the long run is the quality of the basic business. And there are some names that are worth seeing in detail.

InterContinental Hotel Group

FTSE 100 Hotel Chain Intercontinental Hotels Group (LSE: IHG) shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. And the company had some challenges.

The results of 2024 generally responded to expectations. But higher costs and the possibility of US tariffs are the reason why stocks have fallen because of the lack of short -term prospects.

There is also a constant risk of economic downturn. If a consumer is under pressure and finds a budget, it can be reflected in intercontinental imports if the demand for travel is lower.

Investors should not ignore this danger, but the company has a very attractive attribute. One is a powerful pipeline for opportunities to expand the network over the next few years.

Another fact is that the company does not have to invest much to grow. Warren Buffett, a billionaire investor, says this is the mark of the best business and intercontinental hotel groups.

The price of the 24 price (P/E) ratio does not look cheap. But I think the investor should look at if the strong growth prospects and capital requirements are low.

Scientific judge

Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG) has a very impressive long -term record. Over the past decade, sales have risen almost 13% annually, and income per share has increased 16% annually.

As a result, stocks have increased 300% over the last decade. However, in 2024, the company was not a good year in all shares, which had a 44% decrease after the profit decreased by 2%.

But investors may think this is an overproduction. Financial performance weakening is the result of delaying and postponement of sales, which focused on sales.

However, some of this contract will increase sales in the first half of this year. Therefore, the decline in sales is expected to be short, and it is expected that profits will be strongly recovered.

I also think that the current environment is suitable for companies that want to take over. And this is still a big part of the jury science growth strategy.

Unlimited demands must be carefully managed by the company, which can be a long -term risk. However, the falling stock seems to be an opportunity for investors to consider.

Deep purchase

It can be difficult to buy stocks when prices fall. There is no rule that the stock falls 22% in four months or falls 44% a year.

However, short -term excess reactions tend to return over time. And this is worth remembering when considering stocks such as intercontinental Hotels Group and Judges Scientific.

