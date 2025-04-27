Iran called “extremely prudent” on the success of nuclear talks with us





The United States Capitol building and an Iranian flag are seen at the National Mall in Washington DC, the United States.

Celil Gunes | Anadolu agency | Getty images

Iran and the United States agreed to continue nuclear talks next week, the two parties said on Saturday, although Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed a “extreme” warning as to the success of the negotiations to resolve a confrontation of several decades.

US President Donald Trump reported his confidence in the winning a new pact with the Islamic Republic that would block the Tehran path to a nuclear bomb.

The envoy of the Middle East of Araqchi and Trump, Steve Witkoff, held a third round of the talks in Muscat through Omani mediators for about six hours, a week after a second round in Rome that the two parties described as constructive.

“The negotiations are extremely serious and technical … There are still differences, both on major questions and on details,” Araqchi told Iranian State TV.

“There is seriousness and determination on both sides … However, our optimism on the success of talks remains extremely careful.”

A senior US administration official described talks and positive and productive, adding that the two parties agreed to meet again in Europe “soon”.

“There is still a lot to do, but other progress has been made to conclude an agreement,” added the official.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Albusaidi, said that the talks would continue next week, another “high -level meeting” temporarily scheduled for May 3.

Araqchi said that Oman would announce the place.

Before the meeting of main negotiators, indirect discussions at the level of experts took place in Muscat to design a framework for a potential nuclear agreement.

“The presence of experts has been beneficial … We will come back in our capitals for more criticisms to see how disagreements can be reduced,” said Araqchi.

An Iranian official, informed of talks, told Reuters earlier that expert negotiations were “difficult, complicated and serious”.

The only objective of these talks, said Araqchi was “to strengthen the confidence of the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for relief of sanctions”.

Trump, in an interview with Time Magazine published on Friday, said: “I think we are going to conclude an agreement with Iran”, but he repeated a threat of military action against Iran in the event of diplomacy failure.

Shortly after Araqchi and Witkoff began their last indirect talks on Saturday, the Iranian state media reported a massive explosion at the country's port of Shahid Rajaee near the southern city of Bandar Abbas, killing at least four people and injuring hundreds.

Maximum pressure

While Tehran and Washington said they were put in place in diplomacy, they remain distant on a dispute that has scolded for more than two decades.

Trump, who has restored a “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran since February, abandoned a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six world powers in 2018 during his first mandate and reprinted paralyzing sanctions against Iran.

Since 2019, Iran has violated the nuclear borders of the pact, in particular “considerably” its enrichment of uranium up to 60% of purity, almost the level of around 90% grade of weapons, according to the UN nuclear custody.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran is expected to completely stop the enriching uranium in an agreement and import all enriched uranium which he needed to supply his only functional atomic energy plant, Bushehr.

Tehran is willing to negotiate borders on his nuclear work in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, according to Iranian officials, but ending his enrichment program or making his stock of enriched uranium are “the red lines of Iran which could not be compromised” in the discussions.

In addition, European states have suggested to American negotiators that a full agreement should include limits preventing Iran from acquiring or finalizing the ability to put a nuclear warhead on a ballistic missile, several European diplomats said.

Tehran insists that his defense capacities as his missile program are not negotiable.

An Iranian official knowing the talks said on Friday that Tehran considers his missile program as a larger obstacle in talks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/27/iran-says-extremely-cautious-on-success-of-nuclear-talks-with-us-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos